Elon Musk temporarily pauses the purchase of Twitter: this is the reason

Twitter has said it estimates that fake or spam accounts accounted for less than 5% of its “monetizable” daily active users during the first quarter. And this has led Elon Musk to announce through his Twitter profile that the deal is temporarily on hold until you receive details confirming that this information is true.

In total, the platform for which Musk has decided to pay a millionaire amount had 229 million users who received advertising in the first quarter. That according to what the company says and what Elon Musk distrusts.

Doubts about “spam bots”

Elon Musk

The information has been made public after the tycoon Elon Musk signed an agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billionsaying that one of his priorities would be to remove “spam bots” from the platform.

At the end of April, after knowing the millionaire agreement, the leader of Tesla said that one of the priorities was to take action against so-called “spam bots”which could cut his own followers by nearly half, according to Twitter auditing tool SparkToro.

Spam bots are Twitter’s “most annoying problem,” Musk tweeted in early April and has mentioned on other occasions. Later, Musk reaffirmed his commitment to remove fake accounts. Now, the information they have given from the platform’s headquarters does not convince Musk.

