Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, wants to be paid in Bitcoin

Elon Musk is, according to Bloomberg, the richest man in the world (Reuters)

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX, and who just became the richest man in the world, claimed that he would never refuse to be paid with cryptocurrency.

The statement came in response to a tweet from Ben Mezrich, the author of the film. The Social Network and writer of Bitcoin Billionaires. “Never again will I refuse to be paid in Bitcoin,” wrote Mezrich. “Me neither,” Musk replied.

Musk is known to be a fan of Bitcoin, regularly tweeting about it and other cryptocurrencies. Although he often does it with irony, this time he seems to be very serious, and his sayings are not surprising since during the last month the price of Bitcoin reached all-time highs and has become as or more popular than in 2017, during the boom of this cryptocurrency.

In fact, the flagship cryptocurrency could reach $ 50,000 in the coming months and some experts even predict that that figure could multiply by 10 in a short time. According to recognized entities in the world of finance such as JP Morgan or Guggenheim Partners, the cryptocurrency could be worth between $ 146,000 and $ 400,000 in the future.

Ramón Ferraz, CEO of 2gether, assures that JP Morgan’s forecast that bitcoin could reach $ 146,000 in the long term “is not an exaggeration.” According to Ferraz, the digital currency will continue to rise in the future even if there is a temporary drop associated with the collection of profits by investors, since “the cryptocurrency is gaining strength as a safe haven to replace gold and as a reserve asset of organizations and who knows if of States ”.

“Institutions around the world are seeing bitcoin as a growth asset and as a way to hedge against the great fear of 2021: inflation,” explains Simon Peters, analyst at the investment platform eToro.

On December 16, Bitcoin broke the $ 20,000 level for the first time and reached $ 21,295. From that moment on, it has not stopped climbing.

In December, Musk sparked wild stock market speculation when he slipped – also during a public conversation on Twitter – that his electric car company could add Bitcoin to its balance sheet. In an exchange with the CEO of MicroStrategy, a business intelligence firm that has attracted significant attention in recent months by buying more than $ 1 billion worth of Bitcoin, he asked if it was possible to convert billions of dollars from Tesla to the cryptocurrency.

And a week later Musk, who wants to make a manned mission to Mars a reality in a few years, tweeted that the future economy of Mars could be based on cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin.

Richest man in the world

Last Thursday Musk surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person, according to the real-time list maintained by Bloomberg.

The sharp rise in Tesla shares, which have soared this year, raised his fortune to about USD 188.5 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations, beating Bezos by about $ 1.5 billion.

The controversial businessman has seen his fortune multiply during the last year, with a rise of more than 150,000 million dollars thanks to the “rally” of Tesla shares, which appreciated 743% during 2020.

Musk, 49, has about 20% of the electric vehicle company’s securities and about $ 42 billion in options he received from the company, according to Bloomberg. In addition, he is the head of the space company Space X, an area in which he also competes with Bezos, who leads Blue Origin.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Bitcoin hit $ 40,000: analysts believe it may displace gold as a safe haven of value

How it was that Elon Musk shot 500% the shares of an unknown company thanks to a misunderstanding

Elon Musk surpassed Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world