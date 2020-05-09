Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Alameda County, Relocate Tesla – Variety

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is threatening to sue San Francisco’s Alameda County and transfer the corporate out of California over the county’s strict shelter-in-place guidelines.

Musk went on Twitter Sunday to categorical his disagreement with the county’s choice not to let sure companies reopen, regardless of different areas of the state permitting it. On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom permitted low-risk companies, like shops promoting books, clothes, flowers and sports activities items, to reopen underneath some restrictions.

Dr. Erica Pan, the interim public well being officer in Alameda County, stated the realm nonetheless wants to keep shelter-in-place pointers, which prevents the Fremont, Calif., Tesla location from resuming car manufacturing.

“Tesla is submitting a lawsuit towards Alameda County instantly. The unelected and ignorant ‘interim well being officer’ of Alameda is appearing opposite to the governor, the president, our constitutional freedoms and simply plain widespread sense,” Musk tweeted. “Frankly, that is the final straw. Tesla will now transfer its HQ and future applications to Texas/Nevada instantly. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing in any respect, will probably be depending on how Tesla is handled sooner or later. Tesla is the final carmaker left in California.”

Frankly, that is the ultimate straw. Tesla will now transfer its HQ and future applications to Texas/Nevada instantly. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing exercise in any respect, will probably be dependen on how Tesla is handled sooner or later. Tesla is the final carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) Might 9, 2020

Neighboring county San Joaquin has begun preparations to reopen a few of its companies, which prompted Musk to name Alameda County “irrational” and “indifferent from actuality.”

San Joaquin County, proper subsequent door to Alameda, has been smart & cheap, whereas Alameda has been irrational & indifferent from actuality. Our castings foundry and different schools in San Joaquin have been working 24/7 this whole time with no ailing results. Identical with Giga Nevada. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) Might 9, 2020

In a public assertion, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei supported Tesla and inspired Alameda County to work with native companies to create reopening pointers.

“Because the native shelter-in-place order continues with out provisions for main manufacturing exercise, equivalent to Tesla, to resume, I’m rising involved in regards to the potential implications for our regional economic system. We all know many important companies have confirmed they’ll efficiently function utilizing strict security and social distancing practices. I strongly consider these similar practices might be doable for different manufacturing companies, particularly these which are so crucial to our employment base. The Metropolis encourages the County to have interaction with our native companies to provide you with acceptable pointers for re-opening our native economic system. As we’ve got carried out for over a decade, the Metropolis is ready to assist Tesla as quickly as they’re ready to resume vehicle manufacturing operations and are dedicated to a considerate, balanced method to this effort that continues to be protected for our Fremont neighborhood.”

On the finish of April, Alameda County prolonged its shelter-in-place guidelines by means of Might 31.