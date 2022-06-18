Elon Musk wants Twitter to be more like TikTok or WeChat: this is what he has told his employees

Elon Musk has met with the employees of Twitter, the firm that he decided to buy for a millionaire amount, to tell them that his plan is to make it similar to WeChat and TikTok to attract users. And it is that Musk’s idea is reach 1 billion users worldwide considerably increasing the current amount.

When employees at their meeting asked the tycoon how Twitter could grow its user base and increase engagement (i.e. make users really active), Musk explained that the app should offer more utility and making sure “people are highly entertained and informed.”

also did a comparison with WeChat, a Chinese application that combines social networks with payment tools, games and even car trips and that was banned in the United States. “There is no WeChat equivalent outside of China,” Musk said. “If we can recreate that with Twitter, we’re going to be very successful.”

HOW TO DOWNLOAD VIDEOS from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok on your MOBILE

Information and fun





“I think Twitter can be much better at informing people about serious topics“was another of Musk’s phrases in the online meeting with the employees of the social networking tool. And he wants this information platform to attract attention with entertaining options. In all this he praised the TikTok algorithm for not being “boring “.

In five or 10 years, Musk wants Twitter to be essential in people’s daily lives when it comes to staying informed and understand the information in depth. He still thinks that one option to monetize the platform is for people to pay to be verified and he also believes that the label of irony could be added when a publication is this and not lead to the confusion of certain users.

Furthermore, as expected, he repeated the importance it has for him to end the bots the Twitter.