Elon Musk wants Twitter to make more money. For this he is considering charging for functions that were previously free, according to Reuters

It’s been a pretty busy few days for the Twitter community. The purchase of the platform by Elon Musk continues to raise many doubts among users, especially after the leaked audio of several of Twitter’s senior officials and some of the ideas it raises when the kingdom change is made. Now, thanks to the Reuters media, we have been able to know how Musk would have convinced the banks to grant him the loan.

According to sources close to this process, one of Musk’s ideas has been to seek new forms of monetization, including charge a percentage for each quoted or embedded tweet from third-party sites, organizations, or verified accounts.

Reduce costs through the salary of senior positions and the charge for each quoted and embedded

Convincing the banks to grant him the loan was vital for Twitter’s board of directors to accept the latest purchase offer, according to Reuters. Musk had to guarantee the banks that Twitter was generating enough revenue to pay off any debt he owed them. This debt would amount to 13,000 million dollars in loans, along with another 12,500 million in the sale of its own shares of Tesla. The rest up to the figure of 44,000 million would put it out of his pocket.

When meeting with the banks, the sources point out that Musk convinced with what seemed like his own vision of Twitter, rather than as a commitment to these. At the meeting it seems that he also talked about cost reduction through various ideas that he was able to propose.

One of these ideas was reduce costs through the salary of the company’s top executives aggressively, something that according to him could result in savings of three million dollars. However, perhaps the most worrying was the one he commented on the new ways of monetizing him.

Musk raised charge for each tweet quoted or embedded from third-party sites, organizations, or verified accounts of individuals. Currently, embedding is essential for a multitude of media, since they allow the information that is told to be contrasted and accompanied by the original statements through the tweet. The fact that you start charging for it could endanger freedom of expressionsomething that contrasts with the vision that Musk initially shared.

The loan of 13,000 million dollars is equivalent to seven times the income expected by Twitter in 2022 excluding taxes, interest and amortization

Additionally, it should be mentioned that Elon Musk deleted a series of tweets in relation to the ideas that you proposed to Twitter before the purchase. One of them was to reduce the cost of the Twitter Blue subscription, which is currently at $2.99 ​​per month. Limiting advertising and making Twitter less reliant on it was among other tweets he deleted, along with another discussing the possibility of paying in the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

Sources also indicate that Musk would have chosen another CEO for Twitterbut the identity of the same remains secret.

The $13 billion loan is equivalent to seven times Twitter’s expected revenue in 2022 minus taxes, interest and amortization. This posed a risk for some banks. In fact, some of them refused to participate in this loan due to the “unpredictability” of Musk and the possible brain drain of the platform that would lead to harming this business, according to the sources indicated by Reuters.

Elon Musk still has to offer more information about the actions he will carry out with Twitter, since promoting himself with the button to edit tweets is not going to be enough.