Elon Musk was hell-bent on getting all of Tesla back in the office. He now he’s keeping a close eye on all the workers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk enacted a strict return-to-office policy, suddenly informing employees by email on May 31 that they would have to "spend a minimum of forty hours in the office per week"





In that letter that drew a lot of attention, Musk also said that “there are companies that do not require this (to spend at least 40 hours a week in the office), but when was the last time they launched a product on the market incredible? a long time ago”.

Well, a few months later it turns out that Tesla still don’t have the space or resources needed for all its employees to return to the office, according to statements from people who work for the company in the United States and according to internal documents seen by CNBC. The people declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media on behalf of the company.

Tesla was open to remote work before the pandemic





Tesla had generally been open to remote work among employees in office roles before the pandemic. As the company’s workforce expanded in recent years, she focused on building international centers and a new factory in Texas. And in those workplaces, like in Nevada and California, did not install enough office equipment to accommodate everyoneo.

This means that, although Musk asked the workers to return to face-to-face work, it is not possible. For a time it was tried to be only three days a week but there weren’t even chairs for everyone, or places of parking. Then it was tested with taking the staff only two days a week. There is even a shortage of charging cables.

Also, since there are no well-separated conference rooms, if someone has to take a call, he prefers to go out to the street so as not to disturb to your office colleagues.

All this with espionage





Given this scenario, we have a problem for employees: the company is monitoring its employee attendance, and Musk receives detailed weekly reports on absenteeism. It seems that absenteeism skyrockets on weekends and around holidays, as is logical. Although the same not for Musk. To control this is easy, since people register when they arrive at the facilities.

The documents to which CNBC has had access speak of the fact that the return to the office policy, in this informal way, has caused a significant drop in morale among some employees. And it is that, in addition, not all employees are controlled in the same way. For example, records of Elon Musk’s direct reports are not counted in internal reporting.

In early June 2022, just after Musk ordered 40 hours of on-site work for everyone, Tesla made deep cuts to its workforce. Employees previously designated as remote workers who are now unable to commute to be in the office 40 hours a week they had until September 30 to do so or else they would be fired. Many of these people, as they were hired to telecommute, were living in cities far away from the offices.

Some of those who said they weren’t sure they could relocate, or said they definitely couldn’t, were fired in June without notice, according to information leaked now. Others have moved and left their families in their city.