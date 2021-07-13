Elon Musk Would possibly Be Going To Area Quickly — However No longer On A SpaceX Rocket

Getty Pictures

Elon Musk plans to take a go back and forth to area with Virgin Galactic, in keeping with a Sunday record from The Wall Boulevard Magazine. Billionaire’s resolution to defy area follows within the footsteps of Blue Beginning’s proprietor Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic, who even have aspirations for area commute.

It’s unsure the place Musk, CEO of each electrical automotive maker Tesla and rocket corporate SpaceX, may sit down on Virgin Galactic’s lengthy ready record. Tickets for his area adventure have offered for $250,000 each and every.

Virgin Galactic advised CNET on Monday it can not remark at the identities of long run astronauts.

branson finished a brief area flight on his Virgin Galactic spaceplane on Sunday. The go back and forth, which departed from New Mexico’s Spaceport The us, marked the British billionaire’s first time in area, touring with a complete team cabin. Branson known as the go back and forth an “enjoy of an entire life” in a radio broadcast despatched because the airplane returned to Earth.

Learn extra: Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson Hits the Fringe of Area on a Historical First Flight

Ahead of his flight on Sunday, Branson said his friendship with Musk in a tweet, announcing it’s “nice to start out the morning with a pal.”

Musk has had his eyes on area for some time now. He plans to ship giant missiles into area with the purpose of in the end pass to mars, and within the period in-between, SpaceX has been busy sending resupply missions to the Global Area Station and striking satellites in orbit to ship broadband alerts to Earth.

Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon CEO ultimate week, plans to enter area on Blue Beginning’s New Shepard rocket on July 20.

Tesla and SpaceX didn’t instantly reply to CNET’s request for remark.