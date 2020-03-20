Elon Musk’s coronavirus tweets somehow don’t violate Twitter’s new rules

Elon Musk has some concepts regarding the coronavirus — concepts that, naturally, the Tesla CEO determined to proportion collectively together with his 32.4 million Twitter followers.

Musk’s tweets, which included the false gem that children are “basically immune,” appear to be in violation of Twitter’s new laws ostensibly aimed towards stopping the unfold of likely unhealthy COVID-19 incorrect data. Alternatively, despite what commonplace sense may suggest, it seems the disjointed and ill-informed musings of the entitled billionaire are literally completely OK with the social media large.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed as lots Thursday afternoon in an e-mail to Mashable: “We reviewed the Tweets and they don’t violate our laws,” wrote the spokesperson. Study further…

