Elon Musk’s mother revealed that she has to sleep in the garage when she visits her son

Maye and Elon Musk during an event in 2017 (Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s mother has to “sleep in the garage” when visiting her sonthe founder of the electric car brand Tesla and the richest man in the world.

Although the tycoon could have what he wanted as a billionaire, his mother, the model Maye Muskrevealed that the businessman is not interested in owning many things and lives a very simple lifeso there are no luxury accommodations when you travel to Boca Chica, Texas to see it.

“I have to sleep in the garage. You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site.”Maye said, referring to the facilities of Space X, the space company founded by the South African billionaire.

When asking if Elon is interested in possessions, the mannequin added to the magazine Times: “No, not at all in that sense.”

The 74-year-old star admitted that it was a good thing that his son did not listen to his advice on some occasions, since He had recommended that he not make electric cars or rockets, “something that he evidently did not listen to.”

Maye Musk poses on the red carpet during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in May 2022. (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Although Maye – who also has a Kimbal Already Tosca with her ex-husband, the South African engineer Errol Musk– does not share Elon’s passion for space travel, she is open to the idea if her children encourage her to do so.

“You have to spend six months of preparation and isolation and that doesn’t appeal to me. But if my kids want me to do it, I will.”said.

The model recalled the moment Elon and Kimbal kept their promise to buy her a house and a car when they sold their software company Zip2after living in a rented studio in San Francisco.

“We couldn’t afford a birthday party. Then one of the investors in Elon and Kimbal’s company told us that we could use his house. So the kids bought some not-so-fancy food and gave me a little house and a wooden car and promised me one day they’d buy me real ones.”described.

Maye Musk with her children Kimbal, Tosca and Elon (Instagram)

He added: “I said: ‘How nice’, thinking it would never happen. And the next thing they did was that. But still it took me a long time not to live in fear. There were difficult moments. Tosca and I were joking the other day about how we all live in a one-bedroom apartment for a year.. For a long time, after my marriage ended, I had a constant pain in my stomach. I was terrified that I would not be able to feed my children.”

He also insisted that their family’s wealth hasn’t changed “anything” for them.

“Nothing changes. My children are still kind and loving. I still appreciate being here. When I first came to Paris at the age of 21, I had $5 a day. I stayed in a room with a single bulb hanging.

Elon Musk, they 51 years, first made a name for himself in Silicon Valley in the mid-1990s, when he co-founded the city guide site Zip2 (which was bought by Compaq for $350 million in 1999) and the online bank X.com (which later became PayPal and was bought by eBay for USD 1.5 billion).

In the 2000s, his visibility increased when he founded SpaceX and became the CEO of electric car maker Tesla. In the mid-2010s, after years of struggle and uncertainty, Musk’s success with SpaceX and Tesla made him a business icon, which seemed to single-handedly reinvigorate interest in futuristic electric cars and rockets into outer space. .

According to the magazine Forbesis currently the richest person in the world, with a fortune estimated at more than USD 200,000 million.

