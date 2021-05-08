Elon Musk’s ‘SNL’ Debut Will Get Global YouTube Live Stream

NBC started broadcasting “Saturday Night Live” live across the U.S in 2017. Now the network is preparing to live stream the show around the world.

The network said tonight’s broadcast, hosted by Elon Musk, would be shown around the world via YouTube, a new attempt to broaden the audience tuning into the program at a single moment.

The network offered no word about whether the live-stream would be supported by advertising, but noted the digital maneuver would make the venerable program available in more than 100 countries ranging from South Africa to New Zealand.

“‘SNL’ is a global phenomenon and this livestream marks the first time audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the US,” said Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCU’s entertainment networks, in a prepared statement. “It’s incredibly exciting to create this worldwide event with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. We thank our international partners and YouTube for helping us make it happen.”

As a greater part of late-night TV audiences watch the shows later, at times of their own choosing, TV networks have started to experiment with how the programs are distributed.

NBC was ready, for example, to make nightly broadcasts of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” available before their linear broadcast via the company’s Peacock streaming outlet, but that plan clashed with the needs of the company’s local affiliates.

