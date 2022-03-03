Elon Musk’s Starlink already provides Internet in Ukraine: this engineer explains how he has managed to connect and at what speed

A few days ago we published how a wake-up call on Twitter to Elon Musk led the tycoon to activate the Starlink service of his company SpaceX in Ukraine, in the midst of war with Russia. That decision, very popular and that received many praises in social networks, also raised some suspicions.

One of the main questions was: will this decision really have an impact, taking into account how slow the process of Starlink deployment in generalHow is the case of Spain?

Well, an engineer, Oleg Kutkov, took out his SpaceX Starlink satellite dish, bought on eBay, through the window of his house in Kiev (Ukraine) and pointed to the sky. To his surprise, he told The Verge in an interview, in just 10 seconds he received a signal from one of the SpaceX satellites, indicating that he was receiving broadband Internet. According to his Twitter, he was able to reach a maximum speed of over 200 Mbps.

Kutkov told The Verge that he thought there might be something wrong with the obstructions. However, he connected quickly and the connectivity “was very good.” The (software and communications) engineer has had this Starlink satellite dish for a few months, but he had not used it because Elon Musk’s company service was not available in Ukraine.

Bought it on eBay where these products range between 2,000 and 3,000 dollars, to reverse engineer your device and learn more about it. But without active service in the country there was nothing else to do. Mind you, he did write an article in late 2021 about his reverse engineering efforts, which earned him some contacts within SpaceX.

Still, another problem Kutkov encountered was that when trying to change the email address on his account from an American address to his own in Ukraine, SpaceX’s helpdesk told you that your location was not supported. Kutkov paid the bill anyway, “just in case.”

After the weekend, when Musk responded to Minister Fedorov’s tweet saying that the Starlink service was already active in Ukraine, Kutkov decided to give his account another chance. He attempted to connect his satellite dish to his account, but the attempt failed at first. But then, Kutkov says that he was contacted by SpaceX support and told that his account could be connected.

Success!

SpaceX Starlink is working in Kyiv, Ukraine!

The Dishy was placed just outside my window, even without adjustments. Thanks, @SpaceX team, for your support 🙂 cc @FedorovMykhailo pic.twitter.com/oX09RL5wBh – Oleg Kutkov (@olegkutkov) February 28, 2022

Kutkov’s experiment was just a test, as he doesn’t plan to use his Starlink satellite dish full time. He says that he has a very good fiber optic Internet connection and has not had any outages so far.

Suspicion from a think tank

With all this, there are those who have talked about how “people underestimate how much SpaceX is a strategic national asset for the United States,” in the words of Alec Stapp, co-founder of a think tank based in Washington DC This talks about the possibility that these internet connection devices can collect information necessary for combat.

Furthermore, it must be remembered that in times of war, everything can be suspected of a second intention while the United States is not a country outside the war that we are witnessing, being a very strong country in NATO (a military and political alliance that Ukraine wants to join, which is one of the causes of the current conflict), and declared enemy of Russia in international diplomatic relations.

In early February, Musk’s own company launched spy satellites into the atmosphere from California in the United States, as reported by various media outlets. In any case, these satellites are different and there is no evidence to demonstrate the various accusations that Musk’s decision has something to do with US interests in the conflict.