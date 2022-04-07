Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet has strong competition with Jeff Bezos and his Kuiper project: there are new alliances

Amazon has announced a partnership with three companies for its so-called Kuiper project, which will offer satellite internet. For now, he has anticipated what he is going to do up to 83 releases in a five-year period. The service will purportedly offer fast, low-cost Internet access around the world. Kuiper is thus competition for Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink.

Of the 83 total launches, United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, will make 38; the European company Arianespace will carry out 18; and Bezos’s private space company, Blue Origin, will make at least 12 (although it says it has the option of launching 15 more satellites if necessary).

This news comes on the same day that Elon Musk becomes the richest man in the world for the first time, thus unseating Bezos in this battle of racking up millions of dollars. This week it became known that the creator of Tesla is the largest shareholder of the social network Twitter after paying a millionaire amount to get almost 10% of the shares.

Musk vs Bezos in the space race





Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president of devices and services, has said that these new deals will allow “Project Kuiper” to “deploy most of its 3,236-satellite constellation” into orbit. Of course, unlike SpaceX, Project Kuiper has not yet launched any satellites. Amazon received approval from the Federal Communications Commission in 2020 to proceed with its satellite launch plan.

Both SpaceX and Blue Origin have flown flights to orbit with civilian passengers, with the latter completing its fourth crewed mission last month. But SpaceX has established a significant lead in the race for affordable broadband Internet. star link has more than 250,000 subscribers worldwide and has launched more than 1,900 satellites to facilitate the service, according to statements from company executives and public records.

Furthermore, Musk’s high visibility and his service in the war in Ukraine after the invasion of Russia, has given something to the Starlink company. In Spain its price has just risen recently. Bezos has been heavily involved in Blue Origin since he relinquished command of Amazon.