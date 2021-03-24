Elsa Majimbo, Instagram Comedy Star and Chess Champion, Signs With CAA

Elsa Majimbo, comic and social-media phenom, has signed with CAA for illustration in all areas.

A local of Kenya, Majimbo attracted worldwide consideration throughout final yr’s COVID-19 lockdowns along with her humorous, pared-down Instagram monologues — coupled along with her contagious chortle, tiny sun shades and predilection for potato crisps (which People name “chips”). Presently, Majimbo and her workforce are creating numerous tasks for TV and digital.

Majimbo, 19, has amassed greater than 2.2 million followers on Instagram alone, and has captured consideration from the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna and Anderson Cooper.

She’s additionally a 15-time chess champion and this previous January was featured in a Netflix video titled, “Is Elsa Majimbo the Actual Queen’s Gambit?”, a reference to the service’s widespread restricted sequence a couple of teen who takes the worldwide chess world by storm.

Within the Netflix video, Majimbo mentioned her chess recreation. “My chess method may be very fast, very rushed,” she stated. “Generally I’d lose my queen. I wouldn’t even name it carelessness. I’m simply not affected person.”

Lately, Majimbo launched a collaboration with world couture model Valentino. She additionally has been featured in campaigns for Fenty, MAC and Bumble. In 2020, Majimbo received the E! Folks’s Alternative Award for African Social Star and GQ’s Entertainer of the Yr (South Africa). Eventually yr’s YouTube Streamy Awards she was offered with a Creator Honoree award by YouTuber and NBC late-night host Lilly Singh.

Majimbo continues to be represented by Mohamed Kheir, accomplice at Iroko Treehaus, a model technique, improvement and funding company based mostly in Beverly Hills; and lawyer Andre Des Rochers of legislation agency Granderson Des Rochers.