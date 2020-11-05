Elsa Raven Useless: ‘Again to the Future’ Actor was 91

Elsa Raven, identified for her roles in “Again to the Future” and “Amen,” died on Monday at the age of 91.

Born Elsa Rabinowitz, she selected Raven as her stage identify and started her profession performing in New York Metropolis. She went on to discover a profitable profession in each tv and movie, touchdown her first film function in 1970’s “The Honeymoon Killers,” the place she performed a matron.

Raven had small however memorable elements similar to the lady advocating to save the clocktower in “Again to the Future” and the realtor who bought the home in “Amityville Horror.” Her ultimate movie function got here in 2011 when she took on the character of Mrs. Harrison in “Solutions to Nothing.”

Although most of the scenes she filmed as Ida Strauss in “Titanic” had been minimize, she was featured in the Celine Dion video as a part of the couple in the stateroom the place water poured in.

Raven’s tv credit embrace many one-off performances and recurring roles. In 1992 she appeared in an episode of “The Recent Prince of Bel-Air,” and in 1994 she took on a personality for “Seinfeld.”

However her most notable roles got here in “Amen” and “Wiseguy,” each of which she featured in all through a number of seasons. She performed a maid named Inga in 17 episodes of “Amen” between 1988 and 1990 and took on the character of Carlotta Terranova, Vinnie’s mom, from 1987 to 1990 for “Wiseguy.”

Shortly after, she discovered a recurring function in “Days of Our Lives,” which she acted in till 1999. She appeared as herself in the “Wanting Again to the Future” documentary in 2006.

Raven was a part of the Academy of Movement Footage Arts and Sciences, the place she actively watched movies and engaged in voting every year. She is survived by her sister-in-law Lynne Rabinowitz and her 15 nieces and nephews.

(Pictured: Elsa Raven in “Again to the Future”)