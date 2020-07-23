Elton John-Backed Country Music App Teams With ‘Rocketman’ Outfit

Countryline, the U.Okay.-based nation music fan app backed by Elton John, has introduced a strategic partnership with L.A.-based Starlings Leisure, one of many firms that invested in Oscar-winning biopic “Rocketman.”

Starlings is making a money funding into CountryLine and the businesses have agreed a first-look deal to develop movie and TV tasks that leverage nation expertise and IP from music to display.

CountryLine has appointed Martha Brass, former CEO of worldwide at Endemol Shine Group, to its board, and employed Liesl Chappell, former head of content material growth and manufacturing at WildBrain, as its first head of operations.

In March 2020, CountryLine acquired the U.Okay. nation radio station, Chris Country, thus synergizing the app and radio house within the style. CountryLine has plans to roll out world wide over the following 24 months in response to demand from artists, labels, managers and promoters for a world digital associate, particularly for the put up COVID-19 surroundings of hybrid dwell and digital experiences.

“Country music has one of the best followers on this planet — they’re passionate in regards to the music. in fact, however in addition they love the entire Nashville life-style,” mentioned CountryLine co-founder and CEO Simon Walker. “We created CountryLine to assist followers dwell their finest nation lives, and we’re thrilled to workforce up with Starlings to convey extra of that to display.”

“Starlings develops world-class movie and tv content material, and we associate with essentially the most thrilling expertise to make that occur,” mentioned Karine Martin, Starlings CEO. “The CountryLine workforce have a novel imaginative and prescient for a style of programming that we expect might be vastly profitable.”