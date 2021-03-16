Elton John Calls Out the Vatican for Refusing to Bless Gay Marriages

Elton John is talking out towards the Vatican after they issued a press release saying that the Catholic Church is not going to bless same-sex marriages.

On Monday, the Vatican’s orthodoxy workplace issued a response to a query asking if members of the Catholic clergy can bless homosexual marriages. Their assertion, which was authorised by Pope Francis, acknowledged that God “can’t bless a sin,” although it upheld that the Catholic Church nonetheless welcomes LGBTQ+ individuals.

John responded to the information on Twitter, resurfacing the 2019 declare that the Vatican helped to finance John’s biopic “Rocketman,” which highlights John’s marriage to his husband, David Furnish.

“How can the Vatican refuse to bless homosexual marriages as a result of they ‘are sin,’ but fortunately make a revenue from investing thousands and thousands in ‘Rocketman’ – a movie which celebrates my discovering happiness from my marriage to David??” John tweeted, including the hashtag “hypocrisy.”

How can the Vatican refuse to bless homosexual marriages as a result of they “are sin”, but fortunately make a revenue from investing thousands and thousands in “Rocketman” – a movie which celebrates my discovering happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy@VaticanNews @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/sURtrWB6Nd — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 15, 2021

John connected images of two side-by-side articles to the tweet, with one that includes the Vatican’s refusal to bless same-sex marriages, and the different a Every day Beast article titled “How the Vatican Spent Thousands and thousands on Elton John’s Biopic.”

Although the allegation has not been confirmed by the Vatican, they haven’t denied it. The information initially broke in the Italian publication Corriere Della Sera, in an article breaking down the Vatican’s varied investments utilizing its Peter’s Pence fund. As the article states, “over €4 million went to finance the manufacturing of movies reminiscent of the newest ‘Males in Black’ and the biography of Elton John, ‘Rocketman.’”

John was an govt producer of the movie, and Furnish additionally served as a producer. “Rocketman” spent round $40 million on manufacturing, and raked in $195.2 million at the field workplace after its launch on Might 31, 2019.