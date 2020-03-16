Elton John Postpones 19 ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Concerts

Elton John introduced Monday morning that he’s suspending not less than 19 dates on the upcoming North American leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Highway” tour, ten days earlier than it was scheduled to start out. All dates between March 26 and Could 2 might be moved to 2021, with the tour now scheduled to choose up on Could 22.

Whereas the announcement feels late, given the handfuls of tour postponements and cancellations final week, the tour was on break after finishing an Australian leg earlier this month.

“After severe consideration, it’s with deep remorse that Elton John will postpone a portion of upcoming North American dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Highway tour from March 26 by Could 2, 2020,” the announcement reads. The Could 22 via July eight performances stay as scheduled. This powerful choice has been made with the protection and well-being of his followers put to the fore, at a time when well being providers are beneath elevated strain and with the priority that these gatherings threat accelerating the unfold of the Coronavirus [COVID-19]. Elton appears ahead to persevering with to carry out for his devoted followers around the globe and thanks you to your assist.”

Ticketholders of the postponed performances will obtain new occasion info shortly and all unique tickets might be honored on the rescheduled performances.

The dates being rescheduled are as follows:

March 26 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 28-29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Area

April 2-3 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

April 6-7 New York Metropolis, NY Madison Sq. Backyard

April 10-11 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Heart

April 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Heart

April 17-18 Lengthy Island, NY NYCB Stay’s Nassau Coliseum

April 20 Hershey, PA GIANT Heart

April 23 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Area

April 25 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Heart

April 26 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Heart

April 28 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Discussion board

Could 1-2 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Area