Elves Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Danish fantasy horror drama television series Elves was created and is helmed by Stefan Jaworski.

For Christmas, a Danish family travels to the island of Aarmand. They are not aware that there are carnivorous elves living there, however.

The protagonist of the narrative, Jose, and the youngest member of the family discover a lost baby elf who had been struck by their automobile on the way home.

The family must fight to survive as the elves start to hunt humans. Jose chooses to call the elf Kee-ko.

Along with Jonas Allen, Christian Potalivo, Peter Bose, and Jannik Tai Mosholt, Jaworski serves as the show’s executive producer in addition to Elise H. Lund serving as the show’s producer.

Sonja Sofie Engberg Steen, Vivelill Sgaard Holm, Peder Thomas Pedersen, Rasmus Hammerich, Milo Campanale, Lila Nobel, and Ann Eleonora Jorgensen are just a few of the great actors the series’ creator cast as its characters.

Six episodes of the show’s first season were released on Netflix on November 28, 2021. Mixed reviews were given to the programme.

The Guardian gave it a score of 2 out of 5 and described it as pretty uninteresting, a programme where E.T. gets confronted by the Wicker Man.

According to CBR, the programme could not be classified as a horror programme since it lacked the necessary components.

According to Michigan Daily, although the programme goes on, the creators might have improved by adding more characters. Audiences find it difficult to empathise with the main character.

Elves Season 2 Release Date

The programme premiered on Netflix on November 28, 2021, and it was well welcomed by reviewers and viewers. However, it has not yet gotten a second season renewal or been cancelled by the show’s creators.

Therefore, there is yet some hope for Elves’ second season. The official release date for the second season of Elves will undoubtedly be revealed once the show’s creators have renewed it.

Elves Season 2 Cast

Sonja is one of the elves in the team. Jose Svane was portrayed by Sofie Engberg Steen; Liv was portrayed by Vivelill Sgaard Holm; Mads, Jose’s father, was portrayed by Peder Thomas Pedersen; Moller was portrayed by Rasmus Hammeric; Kasper was portrayed by Milo Campanale; Charlotte was portrayed by Lila Nobel; Karen was portrayed by Ann Eleonora Jorgensen; and Anders was portrayed by Lukas Lkken.

Elves Season 2 Trailer

Elves Season 2 Plot

The Netflix debut of Elves Season 2 was nearly a year ago. The first season failed to receive the positive reception that was anticipated, and the producers have not yet officially announced a second season.

But they haven’t also terminated the programme, so we could get to watch a second season, yet we don’t know when.

Compared to the episodes we’ve watched recently, the storyline of the show wasn’t very original. It had a typical premise in which a party gets stranded in a distant location with no way to contact anybody.

The only difference is that we gets to see elves in this instance, and there’s a twist: they eat meat. The show’s mixing of fantasy and horror themes propelled it to the very top of the compilation of the greatest Netflix series, despite the fact that reviews were divided.

Since that is a horror fantasy drama, a variety of topics may be covered, and if Season 2 is confirmed, we can anticipate seeing that.

Six episodes make up the original series, which is based in Denmark. Stefan Jaworski was the author, Roni Ezra was the director, and Elise H. Lund was the producer for Miso Film.

The concept for Elves was developed by Jannik Tai Mosholt and Christian Potalivo, which also act as executive producers with Miso Film’s Peter Bose and Jonas Allen.

According to Peter Bose, the CEO and producer of Miso Film, “We continue the great connection we have been establishing with Netflix over three seasons of the television series The Rain with our new Netflix programme Elves.

A Christmas horror programme called Elves explores the question, “What if Elves were genuine and dangerous? Netflix once again demonstrates their courage while others are afraid to.

We applaud Netflix for introducing audiences to new genres we previously couldn’t afford to create and distribute in our local market.

The whole production of Elves will take place in the greater Copenhagen region, and we are really excited to offer Netflix users a distinctive spin on the holiday film genre.