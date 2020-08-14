Elvis Costello Announces New Album, ‘Hey Clockface’

Elvis Costello has introduced a brand new album, “Hey Clockface,” to come back out Oct. 30, recorded partly — however not completely — earlier than the pandemic. The midnight announcement was accompanied by the discharge of a 3rd track from the album, “We Are All Cowards Now,” becoming a member of a pair of songs launched earlier this summer time that are actually recognized to not simply be one-offs.

Of Costello’s longtime backup group, the Imposters, solely Steve Nieve is current, as he recorded with completely different ensembles in Paris, Helsinki and New York throughout time away from touring duties. He’s joined, nonetheless, by one other alumnus of “Look Now,” the Grammy-winning album he did with the Imposters two years in the past — co-producer Sebastian Krys, who, other than his work with Costello, is greatest recognized for his work with Latin superstars.

“I wished the document to be vivid, whether or not the songs demanded taking part in that was loud and jagged or intimate and delightful,” Costello mentioned in asserting the mission.

“We Are All Cowards” now could be, like the 2 singles that preceded it — “No Flag” and “Hetty O’Hara Confidential” — a solo recording that was put down at Suomenlinnan Studio in Helsinki in February of this 12 months. However these three songs might not point out a whole sonic course for the album, as the remainder of the numbers to come back are band tracks.

After leaving Helsinki, Costello headed to Paris for a weekend of periods at Les Studios Saint Germain. There, he labored with a gaggle he dubbed “Le Quintette Saint Germain,” with Nieve — who assembled the ensemble for Costello and performed his standard array of keyboards — joined by Mickaél Gasche on trumpet, flugel horn and serpent, Pierre-François “Titi” Dufour on cello, reed participant Renaud-Gabriel Pion, and drums and percussion by Ajuq.

“I sang stay on the studio ground, directing from the vocal sales space,” Costello mentioned. “We lower 9 songs in two days. We spoke little or no. Virtually the whole lot the musicians performed was a spontaneous response to the track I used to be singing. I’d had a dream of recording in Paris like this, in the future.”

The ultimate New York periods apparently occurred after quarantining started, as Costello describes his a part of them as having been accomplished “through electrical wire.” These tracks characteristic him augmented by guitarist Invoice Frisell (with whom he as soon as launched a stay import EP) and Wilco member Nels Cline, with Michael Leonhart producing and arranging in addition to taking part in trumpet.

Elvis Costello “Hey Clockface” cowl

Courtesy Harmony Information

“I wished to jot down ‘Helsinki-Paris-???’ on the document jacket like this was a fragrance or an promoting company,” Costello jokes. “‘London’ was a risk for the third metropolis however London is eternally. We’ll be there once more. Michael despatched this music to me from New York on the excellent time. It related to components in each of the earlier periods and accomplished the image.”

In an internet collaboration with Nieve just lately, Costello mentioned that he had wished to get collectively along with his long-ago producer Nick Lowe for London periods, however apparently he determined these might watch for a future album, ought to they arrive to fruition after the pandemic.

The monitor listing, with all songs written by Costello until in any other case famous:

REVOLUTION #49

NO FLAG

THEY’RE NOT LAUGHING AT ME NOW

NEWSPAPER PANE

(Elvis Costello / Michael Leonhart / Invoice Frisell)

I DO (ZULA’S SONG)

WE ARE ALL COWARDS NOW

HEY CLOCKFACE/HOW CAN YOU FACE ME?

(Elvis Costello/Andy Razaf & Thomas Fat Waller)

THE WHIRLWIND

HETTY O’HARA CONFIDENTIAL

THE LAST CONFESSION OF VIVIAN WHIP

(Phrases: Elvis Costello | Music: Steve Nieve & Muriel Teodori)

WHAT IS IT THAT I NEED THAT I DON’T ALREADY HAVE?

RADIO IS EVERYTHING

(Elvis Costello / Michael Leonhart / Invoice Frisell / Nels Cline)

I CAN’T SAY HER NAME

BYLINE