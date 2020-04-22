Elvis Duran’s Stay at Home Ball Fundraiser to Feature Top Pop Stars – Variety

Syndicated iHeartRadio character Elvis Duran will host an all-star roster of performers on Friday night. Beneath the banner Elvis Duran’s Stay At Home Ball, some 50 acts are scheduled to take part through performances and appearances. Amongst them: Kesha, Charlie Puth, Lewis Capaldi, Alec Benjamin, Thomas Rhett, Jojo, Alessia Cara, Austin Mahone, Shinedown and Prepare. Additionally set to seem are Bebe Rexha (pictured with Duran), Pete Wentz, AJR and Hailee Steinfeld.

The occasion kicks off Friday, April 24 at eight p.m. EST on the Elvis Duran YouTube Channel and can profit the Challenge C.U.R.E. Basis, elevating funds for hospitals and healthcare first responders in want of emergency medical provides throughout the nation.

Expertise reserving for the Stay at Home Ball was overseen by Steven Levine, president of promoting and artist relations at the Elvis Duran Group, who stated in asserting the lineup: “We now have some particular moments within the present Friday evening I’m pleased with. You’ll get to sing together with a few of your favourite artists and expertise a particular reference to them. We’ll additionally introduce followers to some new artists who I imagine shall be on everybody’s playlist by the weekend! We’re grateful to our music mates who put their coronary heart and soul into these inspiring performances, and all for an unbelievable trigger!”

Elvis Duran and The Z100 Morning Present airs reside from New York Metropolis and syndicated to over 80 markets throughout the nation.

SCHEDULED PERFORMERS:

Alec Benjamin

Alessia Cara

Alexander Jean

Ally Brooke

Anthony Ramos

Austin Mahone

Bryce Vine

Charlie Puth

Devin Kennedy

Dinah Jane

Donna Missal

Echosmith

Elle Winter

Faouzia

Greyson Likelihood

Hunter Hayes

Ido

Jagwar Twin

Jake Miller

Jason Derulo

Jewel

John.Okay

Jojo

Jordan Mcgraw

Julia Michaels & JP Saxe

Kesha

KT Tunstall

Laura Marano

Lewis Capaldi

Beautiful The Band

Malia Civetz

Mary Lambert

Max

Meghan Trainor

Nick Fradiani

Rayvon Owen

Shinedown

Siva

Sofia Carson

Spencer Sutherland

Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins

The Revivalists’ David Shaw

Thomas Rhett

Prepare

Travis Garland

SPECIAL APPEARANCES:

Bebe Rexha

Pete Wentz

AJR

Hailee Steinfeld