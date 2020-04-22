Elvis Duran’s Stay at Home Ball Fundraiser to Feature Top Pop Stars – Variety

Syndicated iHeartRadio character Elvis Duran will host an all-star roster of performers on Friday night. Beneath the banner Elvis Duran’s Stay At Home Ball, some 50 acts are scheduled to take part through performances and appearances. Amongst them: Kesha, Charlie Puth, Lewis Capaldi, Alec Benjamin, Thomas Rhett, Jojo, Alessia Cara, Austin Mahone, Shinedown and Prepare. Additionally set to seem are Bebe Rexha (pictured with Duran), Pete Wentz, AJR and Hailee Steinfeld.
The occasion kicks off Friday, April 24 at eight p.m. EST on the Elvis Duran YouTube Channel and can profit the Challenge C.U.R.E. Basis, elevating funds for hospitals and healthcare first responders in want of emergency medical provides throughout the nation.
Expertise reserving for the Stay at Home Ball was overseen by Steven Levine, president of promoting and artist relations at the Elvis Duran Group, who stated in asserting the lineup: “We now have some particular moments within the present Friday evening I’m pleased with. You’ll get to sing together with a few of your favourite artists and expertise a particular reference to them. We’ll additionally introduce followers to some new artists who I imagine shall be on everybody’s playlist by the weekend! We’re grateful to our music mates who put their coronary heart and soul into these inspiring performances, and all for an unbelievable trigger!”
Elvis Duran and The Z100 Morning Present airs reside from New York Metropolis and syndicated to over 80 markets throughout the nation.
SCHEDULED PERFORMERS:
Alec Benjamin
Alessia Cara
Alexander Jean
Ally Brooke
Anthony Ramos
Austin Mahone
Bryce Vine
Charlie Puth
Devin Kennedy
Dinah Jane
Donna Missal
Echosmith
Elle Winter
Faouzia
Greyson Likelihood
Hunter Hayes
Ido
Jagwar Twin
Jake Miller
Jason Derulo
Jewel
John.Okay
Jojo
Jordan Mcgraw
Julia Michaels & JP Saxe
Kesha
KT Tunstall
Laura Marano
Lewis Capaldi
Beautiful The Band
Malia Civetz
Mary Lambert
Max
Meghan Trainor
Nick Fradiani
Rayvon Owen
Shinedown
Siva
Sofia Carson
Spencer Sutherland
Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins
The Revivalists’ David Shaw
Thomas Rhett
Prepare
Travis Garland
SPECIAL APPEARANCES:
Bebe Rexha
Pete Wentz
AJR
Hailee Steinfeld
