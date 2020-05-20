Elvis Movie Not Back Into Production But, But Graceland Is Detailing Rules For Reopening

Go away a Remark
Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic could all the time be remembered because the set the place Tom Hanks received COVID-19. When the information broke that America’s Sweetheart and his spouse, Rita Wilson, had examined constructive for the virus, it was a second the place many lastly sat up and paid consideration to the pandemic. Hanks was the primary large title to be immediately affected by the worldwide well being disaster.
The actor was on the point of play Colonel Tom Parker, the supervisor to Austin Butler’s Elvis Presley, within the first Baz Luhrmann film since his 2013 adaptation of The Nice Gatsby. The manufacturing in Australia halted again in March quickly after Tom Hanks’ prognosis, however a really actual and pivotal location for the famed singer is about to open this Thursday: Graceland.
The once-private retreat for the King has been closed for 2 months to the general public. Graceland is normally one of the crucial visited homes within the nation, and it is opening its gates to the general public with security precautions in place. The Memphis, Tennessee vacationer spot has introduced it should open its 100 acres filled with excursions, retail and eating places, simply at a a lot decrease capability than ordinary.
Based on the official Graceland web site, the house of Elvis Presley will open on Might 21 with excursions working at 25% capability, together with shuttle seating and eating places working at 50% capability. All staff might be carrying masks and guests might be “extremely inspired” to do the identical. There might be indicators posted all through Graceland to advertise social distancing and contactless cost choices.
The state of Tennessee has a reported COVID 18,378 circumstances, with 3,700 confirmed circumstances discovered within the county of Shelby – the place Graceland resides. Shelby County has the second-highest variety of circumstances in Tennessee and is in stage one among its reopening plan. The spot presents a breadth of historical past for Elvis Presley followers, together with the Graceland Mansion, his gold and platinum information, costumes, vehicles and personal planes.
As for the Elvis biopic, the film has been pushed again to November 2021 as a substitute of October 2021, prompted by The Batman’s delay to October as a substitute of June. Right here’s the place the manufacturing left off, per the director’s phrases:
I used to be 4 days out from capturing. I had constructed the Vegas showroom, the Worldwide which turned the Hilton, and you recognize that well-known scene the place Elvis is enjoying that showroom? We had been rehearsing digital camera positioning, every little thing, and I’d finished all of the assessments – Austin, Tom, and the entire solid was on fireplace. We had been that shut.
The film is anticipated to comply with Elvis Presley’s life over a 20-year interval. Baz Luhrmann hopes to renew filming later this yr, although the director does admit plans involving Elvis enjoying to crowds could should turn out to be an “phantasm” because of the world well being disaster.
