Elvis Presley Director Recalls The Day Tom Hanks Was Diagnosed With Coronavirus

So I’m on the point of start capturing on a Monday, and I’m rehearsing the scene the place we’ve constructed the Vegas showroom, and Tom guides in Austin [Butler] as Elvis, and it’s a scene the place principally lots of of women are kissing Elvis, in a ‘70s present. Tom guides him by means of the group. Rapidly I see my producer, Patrick McCormick on the set, and he had the identical look in his eyes like he had every week earlier. And I assumed, nicely this may’t be good. You and the world is aware of what occurred subsequent. Tom and Rita dealt with all of it so nicely, and we have been so lucky we had this direct reference to the pinnacle of infectious ailments, as a result of it was a right away shutdown. With out stepping into the Australia-U.S. comparability, in relation to the well being system, they’re so strong right here. They have been proper on it.