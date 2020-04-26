Elvis Presley Director Recalls The Day Tom Hanks Was Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Depart a Remark
When the world discovered that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had coronavirus, the overall response appeared to be shock. That was even moreso the case for director Baz Luhrmann, who was on the helm of the Elvis biopic Hanks was capturing in Australia on the time he has identified. Luhrmann vividly remembers the second he discovered Tom Hanks had contracted the virus and the way the movie crew reacted to the information.
It’s onerous to say that something related to the pandemic might be attributed to good timing. Within the case of Tom Hanks’ prognosis although, it feels like there was a touch of luck concerned. Baz Luhrmann had linked with a public well being official and the premier of Queensland, Australia in February after there had been a coronavirus case the place the solid and crew have been staying. That earlier interplay left him considerably ready for what was to return — a dramatic and horrifying second to make sure. Baz Lurhmann discovered about Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson falling sick whereas he was within the midst of ultimate preparations for manufacturing:
So I’m on the point of start capturing on a Monday, and I’m rehearsing the scene the place we’ve constructed the Vegas showroom, and Tom guides in Austin [Butler] as Elvis, and it’s a scene the place principally lots of of women are kissing Elvis, in a ‘70s present. Tom guides him by means of the group. Rapidly I see my producer, Patrick McCormick on the set, and he had the identical look in his eyes like he had every week earlier. And I assumed, nicely this may’t be good. You and the world is aware of what occurred subsequent. Tom and Rita dealt with all of it so nicely, and we have been so lucky we had this direct reference to the pinnacle of infectious ailments, as a result of it was a right away shutdown. With out stepping into the Australia-U.S. comparability, in relation to the well being system, they’re so strong right here. They have been proper on it.
Although it was clearly a tense occasion for all concerned, Baz Lurhmann advised Deadline that he has been capable of finding a sliver of a silver lining in the entire ordeal:
If there was something good about it, the easiest factor that got here out of it was when somebody like Tom Hanks obtained it, I observed that globally and notably in America – and we stay in New York – out of the blue everybody went, that is actual. He turned an commercial for it.
He’s not improper. For many people, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been the primary folks we “knew” who had coronavirus, and their diagnoses positively marked a turning level in public consciousness. Their circumstances additionally served as a terrific instance for how you can decrease the potential unfold of the virus. The actors practiced and incessantly advocated for self-quarantining — and Baz Lurhmann stated, anybody who had are available in contact with Tom Hanks additionally did the identical.
To date, no different optimistic circumstances got here from anybody on the solid or crew. For now, the manufacturing has understandably been delayed, however Baz Luhrmann is working carefully with Australian officers to resolve when it’s protected to renew.
