Elvis Presley’s Graceland Set to Reopen This Week – Variety

After shutting down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Elvis Presley’s Graceland will reopen on Thursday.

“Graceland has been working diligently to reconfigure all of our operations, together with excursions, retail and eating places, to make sure the well being and security of our friends and associates for our re-opening. Our COVID-19 plan and protocols meet or exceed the social distancing, capability, and well being and security tips outlined by native, state and federal authorities,” the enterprise’ web site says.

Excursions of the Memphis, Tenn., museum and former Presley house will probably be working at 25 % capability so as to not overcrowd its services. Eating places on the property grounds will function at 50 % of their regular capacities. Guests are extremely inspired to put on face masks, whereas workers will probably be required to put on them.

As well as to these precautions, Graceland has put in further hand sanitizing stations for individuals to use. Visitors and staff will probably be topic to temperature checks earlier than coming into, and if they’re greater than 100.four levels, they are going to be unable to enter.

About 500,000 vacationers from all around the world go to Graceland every year. The Memphis museum is devoted to the life and profession of Presley, the late rock n’ roll legend.

Most museums, eating places, bars, film theaters, live performance halls, sports activities arenas and places of work have been closed within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Whereas some companies have began to reopen, they’ve been pressured to implement severe adjustments to maintain prospects and workers secure.