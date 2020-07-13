Elvis Presley’s Grandson Was 27 – Variety

Benjamin Storm Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley and Elvis Presley’s grandson, has died on the age of 27.

“She is fully heartbroken, inconsolable and past devastated however attempting to remain robust for her 11 12 months previous twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” Lisa Marie Presley stated in an announcement from her supervisor, Roger Widynowski.

Keough died in Calabasas, Calif. TMZ reported that the trigger was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Benjamin Keough’s sister is actress Riley Keough, whereas his father is musician Danny Keough. Riley Keough has appeared in movies together with “The Lodge,” “Beneath the Silver Lake,” “Mad Max: Fury Street” and “American Honey.”

As a young person, Benjamin Keough was reported to have made a take care of Common Music for $ 5 million, however no music seems to have been launched beneath that deal.

The superstar grandson stored a low profile and had a non-public Instagram account.

Extra not too long ago, Lisa Marie Presley instructed the Huffington Submit, “He’s doing his personal factor proper now.” She posted a photograph together with her 4 kids a 12 months in the past, inflicting many commenters to comment on his resemblance to his grandfather.

Elvis Presley died Aug. 16, 1977 of a coronary heart assault and use of a number of prescribed drugs. Lisa Marie Presley married Michael Jackson simply 20 days after her divorce from Danny Keough. She went on to wed Nicolas Cage, who she was married to for 108 days, after which guitarist Michael Lockwood, with whom she had twin women. They divorced in 2016.