Elvish Yadav (YouTuber) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Elvish Yadav (YouTuber) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra
Elvish Yadav is an Indian YouTuber and social media influencer. He has earned super reputation and fan following thru YouTube. Elvish creates amusing and comical movies and uploads them to YouTube. Yadav has a vlog channel known as Elvish Yadav Vlogs, the place he uploads vlogs in connection along with his private existence.
Start & Circle of relatives
Elvish Yadav used to be born on 14 September 1997, at Gurgaon, Haryana, India. His father’s identify is Ram Awatar and his mom’s identify is Susma Yadav. He did his education at Amity Global College, Gurgaon, and graduated from Hansraj School, Delhi. He’s pursuing a point in Bachelor of Trade.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Elvish Yadav
|Nickname
|Elvish
|Career
|YouTuber
|Date of Start
|14 September 1997
|Age (as in 2021)
|24 Years
|Start Position
|Gurgaon, Haryana, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The city
|Gurgaon, Haryana, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Susma Yadav
Father : Ram Awatar
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Deal with
|Gurgaon, Haryana, India
Profession
Elvish started YouTubing within the 12 months 2016 and received 1,000,000 YouTube subscribers in February 2018. He’s famend at the Web for his Haryanvi design accessory. Yadav’s debut video used to be India vs Pakistan. He writes his screenplays for his YouTube movies.
Elvish has choice Elvish Yadav vlog channel the place he uploaded vlogs associated with his way of life. He introduced his YouTube channel Elvish Yadav Vlogs on 23 November 2019. He received numerous reputation after he uploaded a roast video to YouTube vs. TikTok, and this video were given extra 18+ million perspectives. Yadav is a Fb superstar with as regards to 3.5 million fans.
Training Main points and Extra
|College
|Amity Global College, Gurgaon
|School
|Hansraj School, Delhi
|Instructional Qualification
|Bachelor of Trade
|Energetic Years
|2016-Provide
|Awards
|No longer To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 8″ Toes
|Weight
|72 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Spare time activities
|Gymming and Travelling
Private Existence
Elvish Yadav is in a courting with Kirti Mehra. She featured in a couple of of his movies.
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Girlfriends
|Kirti Mehra
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|No longer To be had
|Web Price
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
- Elvish Yadav used to be born and taken up in Gurgaon, Haryana.
- Elvish started importing movies to Instagram, and after he were given conversant in YouTube and started importing movies to YouTube.
- He’s an excessively lively social media particular person.
