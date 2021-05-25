Elvish Yadav (YouTuber) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Elvish Yadav (YouTuber) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Elvish Yadav is an Indian YouTuber and social media influencer. He has earned super reputation and fan following thru YouTube. Elvish creates amusing and comical movies and uploads them to YouTube. Yadav has a vlog channel known as Elvish Yadav Vlogs, the place he uploads vlogs in connection along with his private existence.

Start & Circle of relatives

Elvish Yadav used to be born on 14 September 1997, at Gurgaon, Haryana, India. His father’s identify is Ram Awatar and his mom’s identify is Susma Yadav. He did his education at Amity Global College, Gurgaon, and graduated from Hansraj School, Delhi. He’s pursuing a point in Bachelor of Trade.

Bio

Actual Title Elvish Yadav Nickname Elvish Career YouTuber Date of Start 14 September 1997 Age (as in 2021) 24 Years Start Position Gurgaon, Haryana, India Nationality Indian House The city Gurgaon, Haryana, India Circle of relatives Mom : Susma Yadav

Father : Ram Awatar

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Spouse : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Gurgaon, Haryana, India

Profession

Elvish started YouTubing within the 12 months 2016 and received 1,000,000 YouTube subscribers in February 2018. He’s famend at the Web for his Haryanvi design accessory. Yadav’s debut video used to be India vs Pakistan. He writes his screenplays for his YouTube movies.

Elvish has choice Elvish Yadav vlog channel the place he uploaded vlogs associated with his way of life. He introduced his YouTube channel Elvish Yadav Vlogs on 23 November 2019. He received numerous reputation after he uploaded a roast video to YouTube vs. TikTok, and this video were given extra 18+ million perspectives. Yadav is a Fb superstar with as regards to 3.5 million fans.

Training Main points and Extra

College Amity Global College, Gurgaon School Hansraj School, Delhi Instructional Qualification Bachelor of Trade Energetic Years 2016-Provide Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 8″ Toes Weight 72 Kg Frame Form Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Gymming and Travelling

Private Existence

Elvish Yadav is in a courting with Kirti Mehra. She featured in a couple of of his movies.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Girlfriends Kirti Mehra Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Elvish Yadav used to be born and taken up in Gurgaon, Haryana.

Elvish started importing movies to Instagram, and after he were given conversant in YouTube and started importing movies to YouTube.

He’s an excessively lively social media particular person.

