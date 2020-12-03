Elysian Nabs Studio Ghibli’s ‘Earwig and the Witch,’ Taps Nick McKay

Nick McKay has joined Elysian Movie Group Distribution as head of distribution, whereas the firm has acquired Studio Ghibli’s “Earwig and the Witch,” its first venture for U.Okay. theatrical launch.

McKay was beforehand head of distribution at Picturehouse Leisure, the place he labored on a theatrical and dwelling leisure slate together with “The Spouse,” “The Celebration” and “God’s Personal Nation.”

Considered one of McKay’s first duties at Elysian shall be the early 2021 U.Okay. launch of “Earwig and the Witch,” which Elysian acquired from Wild Bunch Worldwide. Primarily based on the kids’s novel of the identical title by Diana Wynne Jones, the movie is the iconic animation studio’s first fully 3DCG animated movie. The movie is directed by Goro Miyazaki and produced by studio co-founder Toshio Suzuki with planning from his father, Oscar winner Hayao Miyazaki.

The movie, which was chosen earlier this 12 months as a part of the 2020 Cannes Movie Pageant Official Choice, follows orphan Earwig who has no concept that her mom had magical powers. Her life takes a brand new flip when an odd household takes her in, and she is pressured to reside with a egocentric witch.

Elysian Movie Group was launched in 2019 by trade veteran Danny Perkins and producer Kate Solomon (“United 93”). Its distribution arm was launched at Berlin’s European Movie Market earlier this 12 months. The corporate is backed by a minority funding from CAA, marking the first time the company has labored with a U.Okay. associate to launch a distribution label.

McKay joined Picturehouse Leisure in 2017 from Soda Photos the place he was head of distribution. He was beforehand head of theatrical gross sales for Studiocanal U.Okay. for 12 years, the place Perkins was CEO.

“I’m completely delighted to be becoming a member of Danny Perkins’ Elysian Movie Group and to have the alternative to contribute to his thrilling imaginative and prescient for the firm, together with the immensely gifted folks he has already put in place. Danny’s industrial acumen, inspiring management in addition to style and perception in filmmakers and artists makes me very enthusiastic about what’s to observe,” mentioned McKay.

“I can’t wait to begin working with Nick once more. We had a protracted and profitable working relationship at Optimum/Studiocanal and we’re very lucky to welcome him to Elysian to guide our distribution endeavours. I’m additionally honored to be engaged on a Studio Ghibli title as soon as extra and look ahead to bringing ‘Earwig and the Witch’ to the large display screen in the UK early subsequent 12 months,” mentioned Perkins.

Elysian Movie Group and its distribution arm not too long ago introduced their first U.Okay. manufacturing shall be “Biggest Days,” a feel-good movie based mostly on the stage musical “The Band,” which options 16 hit songs from U.Okay. boy band, Take That. The movie is at the moment in improvement.

Elysian not too long ago launched Mews Movies, a three way partnership comedy label with Archery Photos that may develop and produce British comedy options from rising and established expertise.