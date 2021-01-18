Emanuel Montejano sent an emotional dedication after his first goal in Liga MX: “To my mother who is in heaven”

The university helmsman gave his first opportunity in the First Division to a young man from the quarry: Emanuel Montejano Arroyo (Photo: Moisés Pablo / Cuartoscuro)

Pumas continues with its good moment that began last semester with the appointment of the Argentine Andrés Lillini as coach of the first team. However, in this match they lived bittersweet moments, despite the victory at home against Mazatlan (3-0) by Guard1anes 2021 from Liga MX.

And is that the Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinneno, scorer of the auriazul team, had to go out of exchange due to an injury (19 ′). The forward, while riding in the emergency car, showed a sad face at the sudden way to go to the locker room.

For that reason the university helmsman gave him his first chance in First Division to a young man from the quarry: Emanuel Montejano Arroyo. The Mexican striker debuted as the greats at score a goal and give an assist at the meeting.

The Mexican striker debuted as the greats by scoring a goal and giving an assist in the match (Photo: Screenshot / TUDN)

“Much happiness, I really don’t know what to say. I just want to thank my family, my mom who is watching me from heaven and all the coaches and colleagues who trusted me; This is the result of all my years as a footballer in Pumas ”, said the youth at the end of the game in an interview with TUDN.

The goal he scored was a dedication for his mother who passed away. With mixed feelings, the young footballer could not hide his emotion and almost shed tears for what he was experiencing.

“I could not tell you. I think I would hug her and, as she always told me: ‘If I fall, I get up. If I fall again, I get up again ‘… Show that with the strength that God gives me everything can be done. He sent me that angel in heaven to have strength here in the field, “he said.

Montejano assured that in the basic forces there are results to be able to nurture the Pumas First Division team (Photo: Moisés Pablo / Cuartoscuro)

Calmer, explained that his acrobatic celebration after his score was thanks to his years as a karate fighter. For this reason, he also sent a greeting to his old martial arts school, especially one of his teachers who died of coronavirus.

“Greetings to my school, to my sensei Cristián Pérez and to another sensei that I had who passed away from COVID-19, Daniel Pérez, who is also in heaven and is an angel to me“, Indicated the shirt number 210 and forward of the U-20.

By last, he sent a message to the feline fans so he wouldn’t worry about Dinenno’s absence. He assured that in the basic forces there are results to be able to nurture the Pumas First Division team.

“Let the fans know that there is a quarry, that they trust us. We are going to kill each other in the field and we are going to give everything. There is (Erik) Lira, there is Charly (Carlos Gutiérrez), Jesús (Rivas), several colleagues who are giving everything to be protagonists in the first team ”, he concluded.

At the same time, Andrés Lillini said that tomorrow they will study the South American striker to know the severity of the injury, but he pointed out that he has no problems in having the debutant as a starter. “I fully trust Montejano even though he is 19 years old,” he said at a press conference this Sunday.

“We all have the responsibility. A player alone and at 19 years of age cannot win a game, but we must have the necessary elements to accompany himUntil Dinenno is resolved. He did well today, beyond the goal, “he added.

Montejano has been in all categories with the university students from the U-13 until now in the first team. In the past campaign he added 871 minutes with the U-20 and scored twice, but his best tournament was in the Apertura 2019 where he scored 14 times in 18 games.

