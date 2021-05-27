Embarrassing act of well-known Youtuber, tied canine up in balloon, police arrested

New Delhi: YouTube Gaurav, who runs the preferred YouTube channel Gauravzone, has been arrested through the police. In reality, the police of Malviya Nagar police station arrested the accused Gaurav. Consistent with stories, Gaurav and his mom had been arrested through the police through registering a case beneath the Animal Cruelty Act. Let me inform you that Gaurav is a well-known YouTuber however he has been arrested for committing cruelty to his puppy canine. Additionally Learn – Khan Sir Actual Identify: What’s Khan Sir’s actual identify? Khan sir what are you leaving youtube

In truth, Gaurav tied gasoline balloons to his puppy canine Buck, and then the canine began flying within the air and he stored flying with a balloon to a top of about 2 ML. After this, a video of it used to be additionally shared through Gaurav on his YouTube channel, which has now been got rid of. After the arriving of this video on social media, the grievance of this YouTuber used to be made on the Malviya Nagar police station.

After this, the establishment PFA has registered a case beneath the Animal Cruelty Act at the accused Gaurav and the video has been got rid of from YouTube. Gaurav has posted a video for his mistake and Gaurav has additionally apologized for his movements. Gaurav advised that he's an animal lover. If anyone is harm through his movements, then he apologizes.