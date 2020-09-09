Embarrassing: Raped by an 86-year-old elderly man in Delhi’s capital, accused arrested

A case of alleged rape of an 86-year-old woman has been reported in Chawla area of ​​southwest Delhi. The police gave this information on Tuesday. He said that accused Sonu (37), a resident of Revla Khanpur, has been arrested in connection with this incident. He works to repair taps and water lines. Police said that the incident occurred when an elderly woman was going to a nearby village. On the way, the accused offered to lift the woman on her motorcycle. Also Read – 2 members of Babbar Khalsa arrested after encounter, arms, ammunition also recovered: Delhi Police

He said that on the pretext of leaving her safely at her destination, he took her to a secluded area and raped her. Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) said, “The accused has been arrested by registering a case under section 376 (rape) of Bhadansan at the Chawla police station.” . Also Read – SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Delhi Police has to apply for 5846 constable posts tomorrow, last date, apply soon

Police said that the woman’s condition is now stable. He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Women’s Commission (DCW) called it a “very disturbing” case. DCW said that according to the woman, she was waiting for the milkman at around 5 pm on Monday, when the accused came and told her that the milkman would not come and he would take her to where the milk is found. He took the woman to a farm and then raped her. Also Read – Mahathg caught in Delhi: used to befriend divorced women only because of this …

Hearing the screams of the woman, the local villagers reached the spot and they caught the culprit and called the police. DCW said that the locals called her son and the police later took him for medical examination. DCW chief Swati Maliwal and member Vandana Singh met the family members of the victim in Chawla on Tuesday. He said, ‘From a six-month-old girl to a 90-year-old woman, no one is safe in Delhi. The trauma that this woman faced, clearly shows that these criminals are not human beings. ‘

Maliwal said, ‘I met that woman today, she is a very courageous woman. We will ensure that he gets justice. There is a need to take swift action on this matter and justice should be given within six months. ‘

(input language)