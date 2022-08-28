Embracer Group completes the purchase of Eidos Montreal, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal

The Swedish conglomerate has just expanded its portfolio with IPs like Tomb Raider, Deus Ex and more.

2022 is leaving us with some of the most powerful news in terms of purchase of studieswith the participation of companies such as Xbox, PlayStation or Tencent. Embracer Group It has also wanted to join this party with various acquisitions that, as we informed you at the beginning of May, include some of Square Enix’s western studios: Eidos Montreal, Crystal Dynamics y Square Enix Montreal.

All conditions for the transaction have been met and the transaction can be completedEmbracer GroupAnd now, a few months after announcing it, Embracer Group has completed the purchase. “On May 2, 2022, Embracer Group AB entered into an agreement to acquire development studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Square Enix Montreal, and a catalog of IPs including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain and more. of 50 catalog games from Square Enix Holdings Co., LTD. All conditions for the transaction, including regulatory approvals, have been met and the transaction can be completed. Therefore, Embracer today has completed the acquisition“, reads its official website.

What will Embracer Group do with its new studios?

Shortly after announcing the purchase, Embracer Group communicated some of the ideas intended to harness the potential of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal. At the moment, he has already been talking about releasing new Triple A games in two yearswhich could mean the return of sagas as iconic as Deus Ex o Legacy of Kain. And, not content with it, the Swedish conglomerate has also expressed interest in exploring these IPs through remakes, remasters, spin-offs and others. transmedia projects.

Be that as it may, it seems that Embracer Group is already oiling the machine to start developing new games. No plans have yet been finalized regarding the Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal projects, but from 3DJuegos we have not missed the opportunity to talk about 6 Eidos video game sagas that we would like to see back.

