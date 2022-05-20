Embracer thinks of “sequels, remakes, remasters and spin-offs” for Deus Ex, Tomb Raider and different video games

Embracer Workforce, the brand new proprietor of Tomb Raider, Deus Ex and different IPs bought from Sq. Enix in early Would possibly, sees “nice possible” within the realization of sequels, remakes, remasters and spin-offs of those franchises.

Printed in Embracer’s newest monetary effects, it’s stated that there have been “additional strengthened [su] construction capability and its IP portfolio” with the acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Sq. Enix Montreal, which integrated “Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain and different IP“.

Along with sequels, remakes, remasters, and spin-offs, Embracer additionally sees possible within the “transmedia tasks” of all of the workforce, later relating to identical tasks by way of corporations comparable to Netflix and Amazon.

Embracer Workforce additionally owns Darkish Horse Comics and the Asmodee board recreation corporate, which “can even permit the usage of recreation IPs in different media“.

Along with the 4 Sq. Enix video games discussed above, the Embracer deal additionally integrated greater than 50 again catalog video games advanced by way of the 3 studios.

Tomb Raider is arguably the most important franchise obtained within the deal, and whilst the final time we noticed a brand new installment used to be in 2018 with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Crystal Dynamics introduced no longer lengthy prior to the Embracer sale that it used to be operating on a brand new recreation. of the franchise.

The final mainline Deus Ex recreation used to be 2016’s Mankind Divided, whilst Thief returned in short in 2014 after the unique trilogy ran from 1998 to 2004, and there hasn’t been a Legacy of Kain recreation since 2003.

Embracer’s monetary effects additionally printed that Borderlands writer Gearbox has 9 AAA video games in construction because the developer/writer continues to develop below its gargantuan proprietor.