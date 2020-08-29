EMI exemption will end from August 31, how much will be affected by the end of Morotorium, know

Reserve Bank Of India: The term of the loan moratorium is to end on 31 August. This can cause a big setback to those who lose jobs and especially to the middle class. Banks do not want to extend it further, in such a situation, EMI can be overshadowed by the EMI paying customers from September 1. Also Read – RBI gave indications that interest rates will continue to cut, Shaktikanta Das said – Banking sector remains strong and stable

The middle class will have the worst effect of ending the moratorium. Due to Corona crisis, important sectors like aviation, tourism, hospitality, malls, real estate are still not functioning to their potential. Millions of people working in these sectors have lost their jobs. At the same time, people have faced layoffs and pay cuts in other sectors.

After the EMI of the loan starts, there is a possibility of increasing cash crisis among the common man. In such a situation, it is expected to be replenished through gold loan. This will increase the demand for gold loan in the coming days. RBI has also given permission to take loans up to 90 percent of the gold price till 31 March 2021.

There is a possibility of delay or default in premium payments due to reduced income in insurance companies and the EMI of the loan. This is expected to reduce the income of insurance companies in the coming days.

After leaving the job due to Corona crisis, many people are preparing to sell cars. The supply of second hand car market is expected to increase after the EMI of vehicle loan starts, as people will want to repay the loan by selling their car. Due to this, there can be a big drop in the price of vehicles.

At the same time, property experts say that with the end of the loan moratorium period, the price in the resale property market is likely to come down. This is because people who do not repay the EMI of the home loan will want to sell their property. With this, new things will be seen in the property market.