Emilia Clarke Joining ‘Secret Invasion’ at Marvel Studios

Emilia Clarke is in final negotiations to join Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion,” the hot original series quickly coming together at Disney Plus.

The “Game of Thrones” headliner’s role is naturally under wraps, and marks her first foray into the Marvel universe. She joins previously-reported cast Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman.

Marvel Studios declined to comment on the matter. Reps for Clarke did not immediately comment on the matter.

“Secret Invasion” was announced as a development property last year, one of Marvel’s many planned titles for Disney Plus. Jackson is reprising his MCU role of Nick Fury, while Mendelsohn will play the Skrull Talos as he did in the feature film “Captain Marvel.” “

The series is said to follow a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Ben-Adir has been set as the a main villain. Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce. Kevin Feige’s unit is producing the series for the streamer, as it does all other MCU titles, including the hits “WandaVision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Clarke is a four-time Emmy nominee for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s global smash “Game of Thrones,” which just celebrated the 10th anniversary of its premiere. She is also a multiple Critics Choice Award nominee and was the 2018 recipient of the BAFTA Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year. Clarke is an AMPAS member and was also noted as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People. She is repped by Range Media Partners, CAA, Emptage Hallett, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Her film credits include the holiday film “Last Christmas,” “Me Before You,” “Terminator Genisys,” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” She’ll voice a role in the upcoming animated film “The Amazing Maurice.”