Emilia Clarke Wants To Join The Avengers For A Wonderfully ‘Stupid’ Reason

Emilia Clarke is among the most pleasant people on our unhappy little planet and he or she’d make a stunning Avenger. I believe her Marvel superpower would simply be laughing away any cares. Thanos would haven’t any protection. The Sport of Thrones star hasn’t had the very best luck on the large display herself, however a number of of her GoT co-stars have stepped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each Equipment Harington and Richard Madden are starring in The Eternals later this 12 months, and Clarke appears open to becoming a member of the MCU herself.
The Sunday Occasions talked to Emilia Clarke about becoming a member of one other franchise just like the MCU after Sport of Thrones — and after Star Wars and Terminator, for that matter. Her response (through Yahoo Films UK) was simply classic Emilia Clarke:
I believe, if I did, it could be me having a giggle. I need to do one thing completely silly and foolish, like, , The Avengers or no matter. One thing the place I bought to have a giggle with mates.
Martin Scorsese simply perked up at her calling The Avengers completely silly and foolish, however I do know her perspective is simply enjoyable and light-hearted — she desires to have fun together with her mates. A giggle! She would by no means confuse the MCU with heading off to an actual warfare. The MCU is completely silly and foolish but additionally fantastic and desperately in want of Emilia Clarke as the subsequent Avenger (or villain towards the Avengers).
The MCU virtually had Emilia Clarke too, again in Iron Man 3 in 2013. Six years after that, the MCU gave us the fourth Avengers film with Avengers: Endgame. However right here we’re in 2020 and the way forward for the Avengers has but to be decided. Black Widow is subsequent — opening Could 1 or later if Disney/Marvel decides to maneuver it — plus Emilia Clarke’s Sport of Thrones buddies in The Eternals in November. Possibly there’s nonetheless time so as to add her to Thor: Love and Thunder or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
There are additionally loads of MCU/Avengers alternatives on the small display now that Disney+ is right here. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is about to premiere this summer season, adopted by WandaVision — which I am unable to wait to see — in December 2020. I am not saying Emilia Clarke must be added to the listing of potential She-Hulk stars, however there are many locations the place she might be a part of or combat The Avengers.
What do you assume? Ought to the MCU forged Emilia Clarke so she will be able to have a silly good time with mates — and likewise so we are able to have her expertise and cheeky MCU-ready humorousness? If no, who damage you? Or is it no as a result of she ought to be a part of her Sport of Thrones sun-and-stars Jason Momoa over in DC for Aquaman 2?
