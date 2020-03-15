Emilia Clarke Wants To Join The Avengers For A Wonderfully ‘Stupid’ Reason

Emilia Clarke is among the most pleasant people on our unhappy little planet and he or she’d make a stunning Avenger. I believe her Marvel superpower would simply be laughing away any cares. Thanos would haven’t any protection. The Sport of Thrones star hasn’t had the very best luck on the large display herself, however a number of of her GoT co-stars have stepped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each Equipment Harington and Richard Madden are starring in The Eternals later this 12 months, and Clarke appears open to becoming a member of the MCU herself.