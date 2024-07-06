Emilia Pérez Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The world of cinema is about to be shaken up by an unexpected fusion of genres in Jacques Audiard’s latest film, “Emilia Pérez.” This Spanish-language musical comedy-drama has been making waves since its premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it received an astounding 11-minute standing ovation. Starring a powerhouse cast including Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez” promises to be a unique cinematic experience that challenges conventions and pushes boundaries.

At its core, “Emilia Pérez” tells the story of a feared cartel boss who undergoes gender-affirming surgery to become the woman she’s always dreamed of being. This premise alone sets the stage for a narrative that explores themes of identity, family, and redemption, all set against the backdrop of Mexico’s criminal underworld. With its blend of dark comedy, heartfelt drama, and catchy musical numbers, “Emilia Pérez” is poised to become one of the year’s most talked-about films.

Emilia Pérez Release Date:

Film enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate the release of “Emilia Pérez,” but as with many international productions, the release schedule varies by region. For French audiences, the wait is nearly over. Pathé, the film’s distributor in France, has announced that “Emilia Pérez” will hit French theaters on August 21, 2024. This theatrical release will give French cinephiles the first opportunity to experience this genre-defying film on the big screen.

The release date remains uncertain for audiences in other parts of the world, particularly in North America and the United Kingdom. However, there is exciting news on the horizon. Following its successful premiere at Cannes, Netflix has reportedly entered into negotiations to acquire the distribution rights for “Emilia Pérez” in these critical markets. While the deal has not been officially confirmed, industry insiders suggest that the film could become available on the streaming platform shortly after its French theatrical run if finalized. This potential Netflix release would significantly broaden the film’s reach, allowing it to captivate audiences worldwide with its unique blend of music, comedy, and drama.

Emilia Pérez Storyline:

“Emilia Pérez” weaves a complex and captivating narrative that begins with Zoe Saldaña’s character, Rita Moro Castro, an underappreciated lawyer working for a prominent law firm in Mexico City. Rita’s career takes an unexpected turn when she is tasked with an unusual case: assisting a notorious cartel leader in retiring from his life of crime by facilitating his transition to become the woman he has always felt himself to be.

The cartel boss, Juan “Small Hands” Del Monte, becomes Emilia Pérez, portrayed with nuance and depth by Karla Sofía Gascón. Emilia’s transformation is not just physical but also represents a profound shift in her identity and life path. As she leaves behind her violent past, Emilia faces the challenge of starting anew while grappling with the consequences of her former life.

Years after helping Emilia transition, Rita lives a luxurious life in London, seemingly far removed from her past dealings with the cartel. However, her world is turned upside down when Emilia resurfaces, seeking Rita’s help to return to Mexico and reconnect with her family. This sets the stage for a series of comedic and dramatic events as Emilia attempts to reintegrate into her family’s life under the guise of a long-lost aunt. The film explores the complexities of family relationships, the struggle for acceptance, and the possibility of redemption, all while maintaining a delicate balance between humor and heart.

Emilia Pérez List of Cast Members:

The star-studded cast of “Emilia Pérez” brings together a diverse group of talented actors from various backgrounds:

Zoe Saldaña as Rita Moro Castro Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez / Juan “Small Hands” Del Monte Selena Gomez as Jessi Del Monte Adriana Paz as Epifania Édgar Ramírez as Gustavo Mark Ivanir as Dr. Wasserman James Gerard



Shiraz Tzarfati

Agathe Bokja

Lucas Varoclier as Young Diego

Marie-Elisabeth Robert

Eric Geynes

Anabel Lopez

Eduardo Aladro

Line Phé

Cyrus Khodaveisi

Yohan Levy

Daniel Velasco-Acosta as Bodyguard

Jonas Paz-Benavides

This ensemble cast brings a wealth of experience and diversity to the film, ensuring that each character is portrayed with depth and authenticity.

Emilia Pérez Creators Team:

At the helm of “Emilia Pérez” is the acclaimed French director Jacques Audiard, known for his award-winning films such as “A Prophet” and “Rust and Bone.” Audiard directed the film and wrote the screenplay, marking the first time he had penned a script solo. However, he didn’t work alone – Thomas Bidegain, a longtime collaborator, served as a creative consultant on the project.

A talented team crafted the film’s musical elements. Clément Ducol composed the original score, bringing his expertise from projects like “The Little Prince” to create a soundscape that complements the film’s unique tone. French singer Camille wrote all the original songs, working with a Mexican translator to ensure authenticity in the Spanish-language lyrics.

Damien Jalet handled the choreography, a crucial element in any musical. His work brings the musical numbers to life, blending seamlessly with Audiard’s vision for the film.

On the production side, Pascal Caucheteux of Why Not Productions, along with Audiard himself and Valérie Schermann through their company Page 114, took the lead. The film merges with France 2 Cinéma and Mexico’s Pimienta Films. In a unique twist, Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent Productions, a division of the fashion house Yves Saint Laurent, joined as a co-producer, with Vaccarello also creating the costumes for the film.

Where to Watch Emilia Pérez?

As “Emilia Pérez” prepares for its theatrical debut, movie enthusiasts are eager to know where to watch this highly anticipated film. For those in France, the path is clear – the film will be available in theaters starting August 21, 2024, distributed by Pathé. This theatrical release will allow French audiences to experience the full impact of the film’s music, visuals, and performances on the big screen.

The situation is still developing for international audiences, particularly those in North America and the United Kingdom. Netflix is reportedly in negotiations to acquire the distribution rights for these regions. If the deal goes through, “Emilia Pérez” could become available for streaming on Netflix shortly after its French theatrical run. This would make the film accessible to a broad audience from the comfort of their homes, allowing them to enjoy this unique cinematic experience on demand.

Emilia Pérez Trailer Release Date:

The first trailer for “Emilia Pérez” was released on June 18, 2024, following the film’s successful premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. This trailer, currently available with French subtitles, offers viewers a tantalizing glimpse into the film’s world. It showcases the vibrant visuals, introduces the main characters, and gives a taste of the musical elements that make “Emilia Pérez” such a unique production.

The trailer’s release has further fueled anticipation for the film, offering audiences a preview of Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Karla Sofía Gascón’s performances. It also provides a sense of the film’s tone, blending moments of comedy with more dramatic scenes and interspersing them with snippets of the musical numbers.

Emilia Pérez Final Words:

As “Emilia Pérez” prepares to make its mark on the cinematic landscape, it’s clear that this film represents a bold and innovative approach to storytelling. By blending elements of musical comedy with a crime drama narrative and exploring themes of identity and transformation, Jacques Audiard and his team have created a work that defies easy categorization.

The film’s success at Cannes, including the shared Best Actress award for its leading ladies, suggests that “Emilia Pérez” has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. As it moves toward broader release, it has the potential to challenge viewers’ expectations and open up new conversations about representation, redemption, and the power of personal transformation. Whether experienced in a theater or streamed at home, “Emilia Pérez” promises to be a memorable and thought-provoking cinematic journey.