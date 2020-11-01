Emilia Romagna Grand Prix | How to watch F1 on TV and live stream

The F1 2020 calendar takes one other attention-grabbing twist with a return to Italy for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend live on TV.

The ultimate European double-header of the season will draw to a detailed at Imola on the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari observe.

Lewis Hamilton raised the bar for many System 1 victories on the weekend as he racked up No.92, another than Michael Schumacher’s once-untouchable document.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas will proceed to really feel annoyed after being overtaken and left waving goodbye to Hamilton, who recorded one in all his simplest race wins of the season, even by his requirements.

The F1 driver standings are solely tilting a method with Hamilton racing his method to one other title, in fact. Bottas sits second although a late flourish from Purple Bull famous person Max Verstappen might make issues attention-grabbing within the remaining weeks.

The joint efforts of Hamilton and Bottas imply Mercedes are dominating the F1 constructor standings, however the midfield battle has bubbled, boiled and is threatening to spill over.

Racing Level, McLaren and Renault proceed to shuffle round with every passing week – simply six factors between them.

Ferrari have endured a woeful yr by their requirements however the growing type of Charles Leclerc might see them sneak nearer to the elite as soon as extra.

Take a look at our information to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix together with dates, instances and TV info.

When is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 1st November 2020 and would be the thirteenth race of the 2020 System 1 season.

Take a look at the total F1 2020 calendar for the listing of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 12:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, barely sooner than the usual European race time. There is just one follow session this week, to happen on Saturday, earlier than qualifying. There can be no vehicles on observe this Friday.

We’ve included the total schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports activities.

All races can be proven live on Sky Sports activities F1 and Principal Occasion all through the season no matter how lengthy the 2020 calendar runs for.

How to live stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on-line

What time is Emilia Romagna Grand Prix follow?

Friday thirtieth October

There’ll solely be one follow session this weekend, the primary two-day Grand Prix weekend in a very long time.

Saturday thirty first October (from 8:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Follow 1 – 9am

What time is Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday thirty first October (from 12pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Qualifying – 1pm

What time is Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Sunday 1st November (from 10:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Race – 12:10pm

For the total breakdown of F1 races developing try our F1 2020 calendar information.

