Emilio Azcárraga spoke about the 2026 World Cup and the presence of the Azteca Stadium: “A lot of pride for my family”

Emilio Azcárraga spoke about the remodeling of the Azteca Stadium and the arrival of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico (Photo: Twitter/@eazcarraga)

This June 16 it became official that the Mexico City, Guadalajara y Monterrey they will host the 2026 World Cupwhich will be organized in the three North American countries: Mexico, United States and Canadaso that among the main attractions of the contest highlighted the presence of the Aztec stadiuman enclosure with more than 50 years of age chosen for host its third World Cup.

Given this historic news, which will make the property the only one with a presence in three World Cups, Emilio Azcarraga Jean He gave his opinion on the matter and spoke about what it means that his stadium has been selected as one of the 16 venues that will be present at “the football party” in 2026.

“It is an unparalleled opportunity for all of Mexico”, he expressed in an interview with TUDN. “Having the opportunity to have a World Cup in this country for the third time, the only country that has been able to do it, speaks very well not only of Mexican soccer but of Mexico as a country”.

The Azteca Stadium will prepare to host its third World Cup with renovations inside and outside the building (Photo: John Sibley/REUTERS)

The President and CEO of Televisa Groupcompany that owns Colossus of Santa Ursulaalso gave the first details about the renovations that the stadium will have to host the four games scheduled by the organization. A project that has not yet been presented to the public but that promises to substantially improve the experience inside.

“I have had the opportunity to see many stadiums in the world, we have seen the most modern, the newest, but I think that the most important thing is that they must have a soul, history and heart and this stadium has it”, Azcárraga mentioned with reference to everything that the Azteca has experienced over the years.

“Obviously it requires a very large modernization, having the latest technology, the most comfortable seats, the best visibility, entrances, exits, parking lots, public transport, bathrooms, etc.”

In this way, he advanced the priorities in the remodeling that the venue could have but without leaving out the importance of its history prevailing: “I think what this stadium is going to have is that not nothing else is the most modern stadiumOtherwise, it will have that soul, that heart, that story that we can have even with our relatives or the people who live it”.

The Azteca Stadium is preparing with a remodeling of the exterior and interior of the building to be able to host the 2026 World Cup (Photo: Azteca Stadium Complex / Infobae)

In the middle of his conversation with Antonio de Valdes of TUDNAzcárraga Jean mentioned what this designation means for his family, especially because of what the Azteca Stadium means for his father and grandfather, who started the project opened in 1966.

“Obviously as part of the Azcárraga family yes it is very proud to have been part of the construction of this stadium“, Mentioned the also owner of Club América. “(Proud) that this stadium has all those stories, all those unparalleled events that we have seen happen since 1966 and obviously the ‘biggest party on Earth’, as President Infantino said, that will come here in 2026 ″, he sentenced .

“Many feelings of having worked for many years, first to get the cup to come here and now that Mexico City and the Azteca Stadium are officially announced”

It should be remembered that the construction of the Aztec stadiumwork entrusted to the renowned architect Pedro Ramirez Vasquez in the 1960s, It was the cornerstone for FIFA to approve the arrival of the 1970 World Cup in Mexicoso his relationship with the World Cup board has been intrinsic since his birth, a cycle that will see its pinnacle in 2026 with his third World Cup.

