Emily Compagno: Career, Personal Life, and Net Worth in 2024

Emily Compagno is a remarkable woman who has made her mark in various fields, from law to television.

Born on November 9, 1979, in Oakland, California, Emily has become a familiar face on Fox News, where she co-hosts the popular show “Outnumbered.”

But there’s much more to her story than just her TV appearances. Let’s dive into the life of this accomplished attorney, TV host, and former NFL cheerleader.

Who is Emily Compagno?

Emily Rose Compagno grew up with her two sisters in El Cerrito, California. Her dad, John Compagno, has Italian roots in Sicily, while her mom, Katherine, comes from a mix of English, German, and Bohemian backgrounds.

Emily’s family has a strong history of military service, with her dad serving as a Commander in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps and other relatives fighting in various wars.

As a kid, Emily was smart and driven. She went to the University of Washington, where she studied political science.

While there, she even won an Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps award. After college, Emily decided to become a lawyer. She graduated from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 2006.

Category Information Full Name Emily Rose Compagno Date of Birth November 9, 1979 Age (as of 2024) 44 years old Place of Birth Oakland, California, U.S. Nationality American Profession Attorney, TV Host, Legal Analyst Notable Roles Co-host of Outnumbered, Fox News Contributor

Personal Life and Relationships

Emily keeps her personal life quiet, but we know a few things. In 2017, she married Peter Riley.

They had known each other since college when they studied political science at the University of Washington. Sadly, their marriage didn’t last long, and they split up in 2020 after just three years together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Compagno (@realemilycompagno)

Even though Emily is a big TV star now, she doesn’t share much about her love life. She has no kids yet, but who knows what the future holds? Emily now lives in New York City, where she’s close to her work at Fox News.

Professional Career

Emily’s career is like a rollercoaster ride – lots of twists and turns! After she became a lawyer in California, she worked as a criminal defense attorney in San Francisco.

But here’s where it gets interesting: at the same time, she was also the captain of the Oakland Raiders cheerleading team, the Raiderettes!

Emily didn’t stop there. She worked as a federal attorney for the Social Security Administration and had legal jobs in faraway places like South Africa and Brazil. Talk about a world traveler!

In 2018, Emily’s career took another significant turn. She joined Fox News as a contributor and legal expert and started appearing on shows like “The Five” and “Gutfeld!” where she discussed what was happening in the news.

In 2021, she got an even bigger job as a co-host of “Outnumbered.” Now, she works with other famous Fox News people like Harris Faulkner and Kayleigh McEnany.

Age and Physique

Emily was born on November 9, 1979, and is 44 years old. She’ll turn 45 later this year. Even though she’s in her 40s, Emily stays in great shape.

She’s about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 55 kilograms (about 121 pounds). Her time as an NFL cheerleader it probably helped her stay fit and healthy!

Net Worth and Salary

Emily’s hard work has paid off big time! As of 2024, people think she’s worth about $10 million. That’s a lot of money! She makes most of this from her job at Fox News and as a lawyer.

Emily gets paid well at Fox News. Some say she makes about $400,000 yearly from her regular job there.

Category Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) $10 million Fox News Salary $400,000 annually Special Show Appearances $10,000 per appearance Legal Earnings Prior earnings as a criminal defense and federal attorney Real Estate Holdings Houses and apartments worth $10.5 million (total) Stock Investments Holdings in Netflix, PayPal, and Salesforce worth ~$900,000

But wait, there’s more! She can earn an extra $10,000 each time she appears on special shows. That adds up fast!

Company Details and Investments

Emily isn’t just brilliant on TV – she’s intelligent with her money, too. She’s bought some fancy houses that are worth a lot.

She owns an extensive $8 million house in Los Angeles and two apartments in New York that cost $2.5 million together.

But houses aren’t the only thing Emily invests in. She also buys stocks in big companies like Netflix, PayPal, and Salesforce. All her stocks are worth about $900,000—almost a million dollars!

Property Location/Details Los Angeles House Purchased for $8 million New York Apartments Two apartments worth a total of $2.5 million Total Real Estate Value $10.5 million

Emily also likes nice cars. She owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Class and a Porsche, which are not only for driving around but also worth a lot of money.

Investment and Funding

Emily doesn’t just save her money—she makes it grow! She’s good at picking stocks and real estate that increase in value.

Her net worth has been steadily increasing over the years. In 2023, people thought she was worth about $5 million. Just a year later, that number has doubled to $10 million!

We don’t know if Emily has started her own company or if she funds other businesses. But with her smart money moves, it wouldn’t be surprising if she did something like that in the future.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

You can find her on social media to keep up with Emily. She’s active on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

You can follow her @EmilyCompagno on Twitter. She uses these accounts to share news, talk about her work, and sometimes give a peek into her personal life.

Emily probably handles business stuff through Fox News. But if you’re a fan, social media is the best way to see what she’s up to!

Platform Handle Twitter @EmilyCompagno Instagram Available but not listed

Conclusion

Emily Compagno’s life is entirely one of significant achievements. From cheering for the Raiders to arguing cases in court and now being a star on Fox News, she’s done it all.

Emily shows that you can succeed in many different areas with hard work and smarts.

Whether she’s talking about the news, making smart money moves, or just living in New York City, Emily Compagno is someone to watch!