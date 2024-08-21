Emily Compagno’s Husband Peter Riley Net Worth 2024- Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Peter Riley may not be a household name, but his story is of quiet success and steadfast support. As the husband of prominent TV personality and attorney Emily Compagno, Riley has carved out his impressive career in the competitive world of real estate.

From humble beginnings as a data analyst to becoming one of the top-performing real estate agents in the Pacific Northwest, Riley’s journey is marked by determination, adaptability, and keen business acumen. This blog post delves into the life and career of Peter Riley, exploring the man behind the successful realtor and devoted husband.

Who is Peter Riley?

Born 1979 in Portland, Oregon, Peter Riley is an American real estate agent and former data analyst. While he may be best known to the public as the husband of Fox News contributor Emily Compagno, Riley has built a respected career in his own right.

His professional journey has taken him from the world of data analysis to the fast-paced realm of real estate, where he has distinguished himself as a top performer. Riley is known for his analytical mind, which he honed as a data analyst and now applies to the real estate market.

His ability to interpret market trends and data has given him a significant edge in his field. Despite being married to a public figure, Riley maintains a relatively low profile, focusing on his career and supporting his wife’s endeavors.

Age and Physique

As of 2024, Peter Riley is 45 years old. Born in 1979, he’s in the prime of his professional life, bringing a wealth of experience to his real estate career. Riley cuts a fit and professional figure at an impressive 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall and weighing 172 pounds (78 kg). His physical stature likely serves him well in the fast-paced world of real estate, where first impressions can make a big difference.

Riley’s appearance reflects his active lifestyle. He’s often described as having a clean-cut, professional look that inspires confidence in his clients. With brown hair and eyes, he presents a friendly and approachable demeanor that has undoubtedly contributed to his success in the client-focused real estate industry.

Attribute Details Name Peter Riley Date of Birth 1979 Age (as of 2024) 45 years old Birthplace Portland, Oregon, USA Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Weight 172 pounds (78 kg) Hair Color Brown Eye Color Brown Marital Status Married to Emily Compagno (since 2017) Children None

Personal Life and Relationships

Peter Riley’s personal life was spotlighted when he married Emily Compagno on September 13, 2017. Their wedding was a romantic affair held at the picturesque Villa Cimbrone in Ravello, Italy. The couple’s love story has a touch of luck – they first met as teenagers in high school, only to reconnect years later on the streets of Seattle.

Despite being married to a public figure, Riley prefers to keep a low profile. He’s known to be a supportive husband, often accompanying Compagno to events but rarely seeking the limelight himself. As of 2024, the couple doesn’t have children, focusing instead on their careers and relationships.

Riley and Compagno split their time between Seattle, Washington, and the San Francisco Bay Area, balancing their professional commitments with their personal lives. Their relationship is often cited as an example of a strong partnership, as they support each other’s career aspirations while maintaining a private and nurturing home life.

Attribute Details Wife Emily Compagno Wedding Date September 13, 2017 Wedding Location Villa Cimbrone, Ravello, Italy Residence Locations Seattle, WA & San Francisco Bay Area, CA First Meeting As teenagers in high school Reconnected Later, on the streets of Seattle Children None

Professional Career

Peter Riley’s professional journey is a testament to his adaptability and drive. After graduating from Portland State University in 2003 with a degree in Geology, Computer Applications, and Data Analysis, Riley began his career as a data analyst. He worked in this field from 2003 to 2008, honing his analytical skills and developing a keen eye for interpreting complex information.

In 2009, Riley made a bold career shift, entering the world of real estate. He joined Prudential NW Properties, quickly establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. His analytical background proved valuable, allowing him to interpret market trends and provide data-driven advice to his clients.

Riley’s success in real estate has been remarkable. By 2011, he was ranked among the top 5% of realtors in Clark County. His rise continued, reaching the top 5% of Prudential agents nationally by 2012 and the top 2% by 2014.

In 2015, Riley joined Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, focusing on premium properties in the Northwest region. This move further solidified his status as a top-tier real estate professional. As of 2022, Riley had sold over 300 properties with a total sales value exceeding $80 million, earning him a spot among the top 10 agents in Southwest Washington.

Net Worth and Salary

While exact figures are not publicly disclosed, Peter Riley’s net worth is estimated at around $8 million as of 2024. This impressive sum results from his successful real estate career and intelligent investments.

Riley’s annual salary is reported to be approximately $150,000, but this figure likely doesn’t tell the whole story. As a high-performing real estate agent, a significant portion of Riley’s income comes from commissions on property sales. Given his multi-million dollar sales track record, his annual earnings could be substantially higher than his base salary suggests.

Attribute Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) $8 million Annual Salary Approx. $150,000 Major Income Source Real Estate Commissions Average Home Price in the Seattle Area $750,000 Commission Rate 3%

It’s worth noting that real estate can be a lucrative field for top performers like Riley. With the average home price in the Seattle area hovering around $750,000, even a modest 3% commission on a single sale could net over $20,000. Multiply this by dozens of sales per year, and it’s easy to see how Riley has built his impressive net worth.

Company Details and Investments

Peter Riley currently works for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the most respected names in real estate. This association with Warren Buffett’s company speaks volumes about Riley’s professional standing and expertise.

While specific details about Riley’s investments are not public knowledge, it’s common for successful real estate professionals to invest in property themselves. Given his insider knowledge of the market, it’s likely that Riley has made intelligent real estate investments, possibly including rental properties or real estate development projects.

Riley’s work primarily focuses on premium properties in the Northwest region, which is known for its high real estate values. This specialization in high-end properties has likely contributed significantly to his financial success.

Investment and Funding

As a real estate professional, Peter Riley is well-versed in property investment. While he primarily helps clients buy and sell homes, his expertise would also be valuable in identifying promising investment properties.

Real estate investment can take many forms, from buying and flipping houses to long-term rental property ownership. Given Riley’s analytical background and market knowledge, he’s well-positioned to make informed investment decisions in the real estate sector.

It’s also possible that Riley has diversified his investments beyond real estate, potentially including stocks, bonds, or other financial instruments. However, without public disclosure, the specifics of his investment portfolio remain private.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Peter Riley maintains a low public profile, so his contact details are not publicly available. This privacy is understandable, given his connection to a public figure and the nature of his work in real estate, where client confidentiality is paramount.

Riley can likely be reached through Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate for professional inquiries. Their office in Vancouver, Washington, where Riley is based, can be contacted at (360) 448-4100.

Unlike his wife, Emily Compagno, who is active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, Peter Riley does not appear to have public social media accounts. This aligns with his preference for privacy and his focus on professional work rather than public visibility.

Social Media No public social media accounts Contact Information Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Vancouver, WA, (360) 448-4100

In conclusion

Peter Riley’s story is one of quiet success and unwavering support. From his early days as a data analyst to his current status as a top-performing real estate agent, Riley has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in his professional life.

While he may be best known to the public as Emily Compagno’s husband, Riley’s achievements in the real estate industry are noteworthy.

His journey inspires those looking to build successful careers through hard work, adaptability, and a willingness to seize new opportunities.