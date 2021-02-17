Emily Cummins Joins Julie Plec’s My So-Called Company as President

Longtime Disney/ABC exec Emily Cummins has been named president of Julie Plec’s Common Tv-based banner My So-Called Company.

There, she is going to oversee improvement and produce tasks for the corporate, together with people who “Vampire Diaries” creator Plec creates and writes.

“I’ve recognized Emily for years,” stated Plec. “We’ve had plenty of good occasions collectively as we each grew up from assistants and child execs into the established girls we’re immediately. She’s sensible and pushed and fearless — and most significantly she’s a very good human. She’ll be a terrific artistic companion for me and any storyteller who walks by means of our (digital) doorways at My So-Called Company.”

Cummins has been vice chairman of drama improvement for Disney/ABC Signature Tv since 2011, recruiting writers, producers and administrators and shepherding limited-series and one-hour drama improvement. She developed “Nashville,” “Intelligence,” “Purple Band Society,” “The Whispers,” “Astronaut Wives Membership,” “When We Rise,” “The Crossing,” and “A Million Little Issues,” and different collection. Among the many lengthy roster of expertise she has labored with are Melissa Rosenberg, Carlton Cuse, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, Invoice Condon, Susannah Grant, Diablo Cody, Callie Khouri, Phoebe Robinson, Robin Roberts, John Legend, Timberman/Beverly, Bruna Papandrea and Reese Witherspoon.

Previous to Disney, Cummins was exec vp of Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Highway Footage. She began out working at William Morris Company, CAA and Brillstein Gray Leisure, earlier than happening to guide Cosmic Leisure’s movie division. She additionally spent a number of years as exec VP of Purple Wagon Leisure growing tentpole movies for Common, Parmount and Sony Footage.

“Julie’s dedication to storytelling has been an inspiration since our early days on this enterprise, and I’m additionally an unabashed fan; it has been a blast to observe her genuine expertise and imaginative and prescient constantly join with a worldwide viewers,” stated Cummins. “I’m excited to hitch her and the outstanding Common Tv workforce as we proceed to create resonant, compelling tales with nice artists.”

Plec is represented by Administration 360 and Eric Suddleson of Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Cummins is repped by Cliff Gilbert-Lurie at Ziffren Brittenham.