“Emily in Paris”: Netflix revealed a trailer and the premiere date of season 3

The third season of "Emily in Paris" arrives on December 21.

Lily Collins will be back very soon Emily in Paris (Emily in Paris)the fiction created by Darren Star, the mind behind the success Sex and the City. As announced in HILLThe third season will arrive on December 21 at the catalog of Netflix and we already have some images with which we can get an idea of ​​what will be seen in the next episodes.

“Now more settled in Paris, Emily finds her way around the city better, although she is still adjusting to local customs. After getting tangled up in a love triangle with her neighbor and her first French friend, she is determined to focus on her work, which keeps coming up with new bumps. In French class, she meets another expatriate who infuriates her, but, at the same time, intrigues her, ”notes the recount of her past installment.

The third season of "Emily in Paris" will be released on the platform.

The third season follows Emily as she finds herself at a crucial crossroads in all aspects of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie, at work and in her romantic life, and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns. that life in Paris offers.

The cast of this installment also includes Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount and the first look at the new season of the hit romantic comedy series from Netflix shows more of the show. It seems like, Emily (Lily Collins) continues to live her best Parisian life with her friends and co-workers and things seem to heat up between her and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Filming for the new episodes began last June in France. (Netflix)

The platform previously hinted at what the sequel will be about, stating that the decisions Emily makes in the upcoming season will determine “her future in France” and saying that the social media-savvy heroine will continue to “immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists that life in Paris offers.”

Emily in Paris successfully launched in Netflix in October 2020. The title follows Chicago native Emily Cooper (Collins) as she heads to France’s capital to help bring an American perspective to top-tier French marketing firm Savoir. The creator and executive producer Darren Star He returned to direct the third season of the Emmy-nominated series.

“Emily in Paris” was renewed in April this year for a third and fourth installment. (Netflix)

The series has garnered multiple award nominations. Emmyas well as multiple nominations for the Golden Globes, since its premiere. Anticipating what’s to come, Star spoke to Variety previously about her desire to delve into Emily’s past. “I really love how Emily is assimilating more into French culture and I love seeing that evolution and transformation of someone who has made Paris her home and how that changes them. What we haven’t really seen is what Emily is like in relation to the people she has left behind and how being an expat for a longer period of time changes her relationship with her family, Star said.

The third season brings back the producer and star Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park y Camille Razat, among others. The executive producers are Tony Hernandez (JAX Media), Lilly Burns (JAX Media), Andrew Fleming, Alison Brownbeside Raphael Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Lily Collins, Ryan McCormick y Jake Fuller.

The first seasons have been nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe. (Netflix)

British actress Lily Collins marks her return to the role of Emily once again. (Netflix)

The first two seasons of this series can be enjoyed through the platform Netflix.

