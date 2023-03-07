Emily in Paris Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

Netflix renewed the show for a fourth and third season at the same time in January 2022, so there is no doubt that it will come back for another season. Since then, people have been more eager than ever to find out what happens next! The big cliffhanger at the end of the third season showed that between sabotaging a coworker and helping Gabriel reach his dream of becoming a chef. Later, Emily goes to a party in Champagne, which takes an unexpected turn.

This ending made a lot of people wonder things like, “When will season 4 come out on Netflix?” Those who want to watch the next season all at once will have to wait a while since it doesn’t look like it will be on Netflix any time soon. If you want to find out what happens following the popular series, you don’t have to look any further. We’ve put together everything you need to know right here! Here’s the information you require to know about Season 4 of Emily in Paris on Netflix.

Emily in Paris Season 4 storyline

Based on what happened in Season 3, it makes it look like Emily and Gabriel will be single again when Season 4 starts. This means that, in a typical rom-com move, the two star-crossed lovers could get back together at some point. Gabriel and Camille, on the other hand, might have to figure out how to have a baby without having an ongoing relationship. Mindy (Ashley Park) and her ex-boyfriend have been welcomed into the Eurovision song contest, so that will probably be a plot point as well.

Returning to work, Season 3 set up Emily’s coworker Julien (Samuel Arnold) for a well-earned character arc. Tensions were rising because Emily’s main character’s energy always derailed his pitch meetings. In the new season, we hope to see more between them.

Emily in Paris season 4 cast

Netflix hasn’t said who will be in Emily in Paris season 4, but it’s likely that the following people will be back:

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Ashley Park as Mindy, Emily’s best friend in Paris

Lucas Bravo as Emily’s love interest, chef Gabriel

Camille Razat as Gabriel’s on-off-girlfriend, Camille

Philippine Leroy Beaulieu as Sylvie, Emily’s boss

Samuel Arnold as Emily’s co-worker, Julien

Bruno Gouery as Emily’s quirky other co-worker, Luc

Kevin Dias as Benoît, a musician in Mindy’s band

Arnaud Binard as Laurent, Sylvie’s husband

Melia Kreiling as Sofia, Camille’s secret lover

Paul Forman as Nicolas ‘Nico’ de Leon, Mindy’s love interest

William Abadie as Emily’s client, Antoine

Emily in Paris Season 3 recap

At the start of Season 3, the focus was mostly on Emily’s career. After a lot of mishaps at work, Emily lost her job. When the parent company of Savoir stopped doing business in France, Emily’s boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) went back to Chicago. Emily, on the other hand, stayed in Paris and got her job back at Sylvie’s (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) new company. Emily’s relationship with her boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), was going well, but Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat), who was having an affair, were having some trouble in paradise.

But in the end, the chef and his longtime girlfriend, an artist, get engaged. The wedding, however, goes horribly wrong, and Gabriel finds out that Emily promised not to date him again because she respected Camille. This news also ended the relationship between Alfie and Emily. At the end of the season, Gabriel told everyone that Camille is pregnant, which is why Alfie and Emily got engaged.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Release Date

Emily in Paris’s first season came out in October 2020. The second and third seasons came out in December of the next two years. We think season 4 will do the same thing and also come out in late 2023.

The release date will depend on how long it takes to film. If season 4 takes the same duration to film during the same time frame, the release schedule shouldn’t change much. There’s a good chance that the season will come out before the holidays in December 2023, but it could also come out in early 2024, depending on how long it takes to make.

Will Emily in Paris have more seasons?

It makes it look like it, yes. When Deadline asked Star if Season 4 would be the last episode of the show, Star said, “I definitely think the show has a life after next season. There’s no way out until everyone agrees it’s time to stop.” Cue jubilation from fans.

When is Emily in Paris season 4 filming?

Wonderful! Writer Joshua Levy hinted in a tweet that the fourth season of Emily in Paris could start filming in the spring or summer of 2023. The writer showed the note from the Netflix team about starting work on the writer’s room for season 4. That means the writers are hard at work plotting out the scripts, and filming should start very soon.

Emily in Paris season 3 started filming in June 2022. Based on how long it took to film season 2 the year before, we thought that filming would be done by the end of summer. Still, the show kept making episodes. Variety said in September 2022 that Emily in Paris season 3 and season 4 were being filmed at the same time, but this turned out to be false. No other information, like a timeline, has been released about how the fourth season will be made.

Where to watch Emily in Paris

You can watch the first three seasons of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Check it out on Netflix.