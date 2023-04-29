Emily In Paris Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season three of Emily in Paris hit Netflix just in time for a holiday marathon with your family, and with everything that went down in the finale, there’s much to look forward to in season four.

The lighthearted comedy created by Darren Star follows Emily, a marketing executive who makes an unexpected move from Chicago to the City of Lights when her boss is on maternity leave.

While in Paris, she moves up in her career and finds herself in a love triangle with her neighbour and gourmet chef, Gabriel, and her British classmate, Alfie.

She makes new friends and goes through hurdles along the way, which makes for the ultimate binge-worthy watch.

If you, like us, whizzed through season three of Emily in Paris in a cool 48-hour period practically the second it came out, then we imagine you’ll be experiencing that familiar pang of withdrawal right about now.

The mad clothes, countless moments of cringe, serious drama, Emily and Gabriel’s seemingly never-ending ‘will they, won’t they’… Not to mention that bombshell season three ending that we’re still not quite over.

Emily in Paris, season 4, remains highly anticipated after a cliffhanger ending left various storylines needing a conclusion.

Unlike most Netflix shows whose renewal status is unknown after a new season’s release, Emily in Paris didn’t have such an issue, as the rom-com’s renewal for seasons 3 and 4 was announced concurrently.

People, get used to Emily in Paris! Netflix has renewed the Emmy-nominated romantic comedy series for not one, but two more seasons. Emily in Paris season 3 and Emily in Paris season 4 are now available.

Darren Star’s series premiered on Netflix in 2020 and quickly became a guilty-pleasure hit. Emily in Paris season 2 was released in December and has continued Emily’s streak of success, remaining in the top ten overall.

Given the series’ success, it’s a no-brainer for Netflix to keep Emily in Paris on the air, but the rare double renewal may not have been on many bingo cards. We’ve seen that for a few Netflix originals, and it’s a fantastic vote of confidence.

We’re sharing everything we know so far about the exciting renewal below, including when we’ll see Emily in Paris season 3 and Emily in Paris season 4, as well as what to expect in the upcoming new seasons.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Release Date

Emily in Paris seasons 3 and 4 were renewed by Netflix on January 10, less than a month after the release of season 2.

According to Deadline, the second season of Emily in Paris had 107.6 million hours watched in its first week, trailing The Witcher season 2’s 168 million hours watched in the same week.

Of course, Netflix did not elaborate on Emily Cooper’s future in Paris beyond these two seasons, but it’s safe to assume this isn’t the end of her story.

There is no official release date set because Netflix only recently announced Emily in Paris season 3.

However, the streamer has been able to release each season of the romantic comedy series in under a year, so there shouldn’t be much deviation from that timeframe.

Because Netflix announced the pickup so soon, writing and production can begin sooner rather than later.

Our best guess is that filming will resume in the spring of 2022 for another fall or winter release.

In terms of Emily in Paris season 4, it’s unclear whether the fourth season will be shot concurrently with season 3.

If that’s the case, season 4 could arrive as early as 2023. If not, keep an eye out for more Emily in the fall of 2023.

Emily in Paris, Season 4 Cast

Emily Cooper is played by Lily Collins.

Sylvie Grateau is played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

Mindy Chen is played by Ashley Park.

Gabriel is played by Lucas Bravo.

Julien is played by Samuel Arnold.

Luc is played by Bruno Gouery.

Camille Razat in the role Camille

Co-Starring:

Antoine Lambert is played by William Abadie

Randy Zimmer is played by Eion Bailey

Gardienne is played by Édith Le Merdy

Claudette is played by Béatrice de Stal

Emily in Paris Season 4 Trailer

Emily in Paris, Season 4 Plot

After years of will they or won’t they for Emily and hot property chef Gabriel, the path finally seemed clear for them to get together.

That is, if you can overlook the fact that the restaurateur had just said “I do” to Camille and would be married right about now had she not had the gumption to call it as she saw it, announcing to the congregation that her man was in love with her best friend.

Then, to make things all the more complicated, Gabriel performed the ultimate mic drop by telling Emily that Camille was pregnant right before the credits rolled.

So now they have to figure out exactly how they’re going to navigate this new level of complexity.

That’s not to mention what’s going to happen to heartbroken Alfie, who had this bombshell revelation dropped on him in front of everyone at the wedding.

Then, of course, there’s Mindy, who has reconnected with a super rich ex-boyfriend who, let’s face it, has already proven himself to be a bit of a douchebag when it comes to her, trying to get in the way of her friendship with Emily and proving possessive.

Based on the events that transpired in Season 3, it looks like Emily and Gabriel will once again be single at the start of the new season, meaning we could potentially see the two star-crossed lovers get back together eventually in a typical rom-com move.

Meanwhile, Gabriel and Camille might have to navigate having a baby without being in a relationship.

Mindy and her ex-boyfriend have been accepted into the Eurovision song competition, so we can probably count on that as a storyline, too.

Back at work, Season 3 set up Emily’s coworker Julien (Samuel Arnold) for a well-deserved character arc, with some bad blood brewing over the way Emily consistently derailedd his pitch meetings with her main character energy. We’re expecting more between them in the new season.

Emily Cooper is an American in Paris who is struggling to fit in. However, she is a social media sensation, which opens doors for her. Her wit and quick thinking eventually win her admirers, who are astounded by how she charms her way into their lives.

The season begins with Emily accepting her dream job in Paris as a marketing executive for a French firm that her Chicago-based company purchased.

She is taken aback because it was her boss in Chicago who was offered the job but was unable to accept it due to personal circumstances.

Emily isn’t as well prepared as she would like to be as a result, but that doesn’t dampen her spirits or excitement about her new role in the City of Lights.

While it’s unknown where Emily in Paris season 4 is headed after the season 3 cliffhanger, Camille’s reveal forced Emily and Gabriel to talk.

This means that, unlike what happened to Emily in Paris season 2, Emily can choose Gabriel now.

However, Camille’s pregnancy might change nothing, especially as Gabriel wishes to start a family.

Mindy’s Eurovision storyline with the band will probably be explored, along with Emily and Alfie’s relationship, as Alfie’s abrupt exit didn’t leave time for them to talk.