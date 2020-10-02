Emily in Paris soundtrack: All the songs featured in Lily Collins’ new Netflix series

From the creator of Intercourse and the Metropolis, Netflix‘s newest comedy-drama, Emily in Paris, arrives on the platform this week and stars Lily Collins as an American advertising and marketing govt who lands her dream job in the French capital.

Whereas the 10-part series is value a look ahead to its love triangles, stunning photographs of Paris and glorious solid alone, the comedy-drama additionally encompasses a soundtrack filled with upbeat French tracks – from classics like Edith Piaf’s La Vie en Rose, to trendy indie songs from the likes of pop group Husbands’ Dream.

Right here’s every thing you must learn about Emily in Paris’ soundtrack – together with a full checklist of all the songs featured in the present, in addition to the scenes in which they’re performed.

Emily in Paris soundtrack

Episode 1

‘Afterglow’ – Chelsea Jade

When Emily runs in Chicago.

‘Ce soir’ – Kumisolo

As Emily arrives in Paris

‘Summer season in Paris’ – Oliver Charles Horton, Garo Nahoulakian and Bea Parks

Whereas Emily carries her luggage as much as her new flat

‘Lunatique’ – Stereo Complete

As Emily takes her first selfie in Paris and arrives at Savoir for the first time

‘Actual Good Time’ – Nada Funk

Emily orders a croissant from her native bakery

‘The Break’ – Etella

Emily tries to make lunch plans together with her new colleagues

‘Aujourd’hui’ – Henning Specht

When Emily meets Mindy

‘Rumours’ – Alan Fitzpatrick

Emily strolls Paris

‘Ce sera bien’ – Nicole Louvier

Emily bumps into Luc

‘Christine’ – Juniore

Emily’s first evening in Paris

‘La Paix’ – Barbagallo

Emily short-circuits her entire constructing by charging her vibrator

Episode 2

‘Dans La Radio (Futuro Pelo Remix)’ – Jacques

Emily runs in Paris

‘Je suis (Tu hais)’ – KIZ

Emily by accident steps in canine muck

‘The place Is My Ego? (Dim Sum Remix)’ – Husbands

Emily arrives at the Maison Lavaux get together

‘Is It Funk?’ – Trunkline

Antoine chats to Emily

‘Treatment’ – DATAvBÄSS

The tip of the get together

‘Dream’ – Husbands

Emily goes procuring at a Paris market

‘Time’ – EllaHarp

Emily breaks up together with her boyfriend

‘Once more’ – The George Kaplan Conspiracy

Emily takes an image of the rain

‘Bunga Bunga’ – Nous Non Plus

Brigitte Macron retweets Emily’s tweet

‘Standing in This Dream’ – My Pricey

Emily shares a toast together with her colleagues

Episode 3

‘Magnifique’ – Emily in Paris

Emily runs in Paris

‘Massive Future’ – Obliques

Emily washes her hair in a bidet

‘Vers les tombes’ – Chevalrex

Emily meets Gabriel at his restaurant

‘Rouge Soleil’ – Ravages

Emily receives a relatively intimate current

Episode 4

‘Love in Suburbia’ – Danny Connors

Emily visits her native flower stand

‘Cyclop’ – Exsonvaldes & Helena Miquel

Emily posts a photograph together with her roses

‘Je Ne Stated Pas Pourquoi’ – Cyril Giroux Feat. Chloé Lacan

Gabriel helps Emily together with her packages

‘Let’s At all times Keep in Love’ – Meghan Smith

Emily arrives at work

‘L’amour’ – Selectracks

Emily and Mindy arrive at the artwork gallery

‘Mango Tango’ – Werner Tautz

Emily talks to Randy Zimmer

‘Ce Soir Je M’en Vais’ – Slove Feat. Maud Geffray

Emily will get a restaurant reservation

‘Saint Germain’ – AMAURY LOUVET

Emily and her colleagues eat at Gabriel’s restaurant

‘Fairly Boy’ – Cavale

Emily says goodnight to Gabriel

‘Le Temps Est Bon’ – Isabelle Pierre

Emily bumps into Camille

Episode 5

‘Rendez Vous’ – La Plage

Emily arrives at work

Emily creates an Instagram put up at the Durée occasion

‘Ces Bottes Sont Faites Pour Marcher’ – Muguette

Emily, Camille and Gabriel head out for the night

‘Hold It Shut To Me (Cyril Hahn Remix)’ – Yumi Zouma

Emily and Gabriel communicate at the Vincent van Gough exhibit

‘Amour Dans Le Motu’ – La Femme

Emily and Mindy take Emily’s Instagram out for one final spin

‘Diving’ – Artwork College Girlfriend

Gabriel and Emily stroll up the stairs of their flat constructing

‘Touche-Moi’ – Stereo Complete

Ending music

Episode 6

‘Chandelier’ – Sia

The music Mindy sings in her Chinese language Popstar audition

‘Bien Que Paris Sois Gris’ – Selectracks

Emily sits in a restaurant

‘Women Pop’ – Tele Music

Emily brings Thomas again to her flat

‘La vie en rose’ – Édith Piaf

The music Mindy sings in the park

‘Poly’ – Neutron

Emily arrives at the ballet

‘Pas de Six (6), Act III, No. 19 from Swan Lake – Westar Classical Music WCM 09: Ardour & Romance

Emily runs up the stairs

‘Dance of the Cygnets’ – Swan Lake

Emily speaks with Pierre Cadault

‘Espiègle’ – Tchaikovsky

Emily and Sylvie chat

Episode 7

‘Loin De Toi’ – Cyril Giroux Feat. Chloé Lacan

Emily walks by way of Paris

‘Goodnight Little Empire‘ – Madonnatron

Emily arrives at Brooklyn Clark’s resort

‘Mister Syncope’ – Bikini Machine

Brooklyn Clark picks out garments

‘Hit Sale’ – Therapie TAXI Feat. Roméo Elvis

Emily and Gabriel experience on a bike by way of Paris

‘La route’ – Juniore

Episode ends

Episode 8

‘Le Zou’ – Hyperclean

Emily, Camille and Gabriel journey to Camille’s household dwelling

‘Yéyé St-Tropez’ – Claire Marcelle

Emily cycles round Champagne

‘Paris Tropical’ – Minuit

Emily and Timothee spend the evening collectively

‘Une Évasion’ – Laure Briard

Emily packs her luggage

‘Viens La’ – Clare and Olivier Manchon

Episode ends

Episode 9

‘C’est Si Bon’ – Eartha Kitt

Emily visits the artwork gallery

‘Let’s Go To Work’ – Electro Deluxe

Emily visits Gray Area

‘Atrocities’ – Antony and The Johnsons

Emily visits Pierre

‘Unhealthy Desires’

Finish of episode

Episode 10

Opening of episode

‘Mes amis’ – Selectracks

Emily takes a visit on a ship

‘Paris-Rome’ – Massimo Guadalupi

Emily finds Camille and Gabriel arguing

‘Pulse’ – The Venice Connection

Emily arrives at work

‘Burst Into Flames’ – Cavale

Emily drinks wine

‘De Profundis (Ni Fleurs, Ni Couronnes)’ – Delphine Volange

Emily walks by way of Paris

‘Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien’ – Edith Piaf

Episode ends