Emily in Paris soundtrack: All the songs featured in Lily Collins’ new Netflix series

From the creator of Intercourse and the Metropolis, Netflix‘s newest comedy-drama, Emily in Paris, arrives on the platform this week and stars Lily Collins as an American advertising and marketing govt who lands her dream job in the French capital.
Whereas the 10-part series is value a look ahead to its love triangles, stunning photographs of Paris and glorious solid alone, the comedy-drama additionally encompasses a soundtrack filled with upbeat French tracks – from classics like Edith Piaf’s La Vie en Rose, to trendy indie songs from the likes of pop group Husbands’ Dream.
Right here’s every thing you must learn about Emily in Paris’ soundtrack – together with a full checklist of all the songs featured in the present, in addition to the scenes in which they’re performed.
Emily in Paris soundtrack
Episode 1
‘Afterglow’ – Chelsea Jade
When Emily runs in Chicago.
‘Ce soir’ – Kumisolo
As Emily arrives in Paris
‘Summer season in Paris’ – Oliver Charles Horton, Garo Nahoulakian and Bea Parks
Whereas Emily carries her luggage as much as her new flat
‘Lunatique’ – Stereo Complete
As Emily takes her first selfie in Paris and arrives at Savoir for the first time
‘Actual Good Time’ – Nada Funk
Emily orders a croissant from her native bakery
‘The Break’ – Etella
Emily tries to make lunch plans together with her new colleagues
‘Aujourd’hui’ – Henning Specht
When Emily meets Mindy
‘Rumours’ – Alan Fitzpatrick
Emily strolls Paris
‘Ce sera bien’ – Nicole Louvier
Emily bumps into Luc
‘Christine’ – Juniore
Emily’s first evening in Paris
‘La Paix’ – Barbagallo
Emily short-circuits her entire constructing by charging her vibrator
Episode 2
‘Dans La Radio (Futuro Pelo Remix)’ – Jacques
Emily runs in Paris
‘Je suis (Tu hais)’ – KIZ
Emily by accident steps in canine muck
‘The place Is My Ego? (Dim Sum Remix)’ – Husbands
Emily arrives at the Maison Lavaux get together
‘Is It Funk?’ – Trunkline
Antoine chats to Emily
‘Treatment’ – DATAvBÄSS
The tip of the get together
‘Dream’ – Husbands
Emily goes procuring at a Paris market
‘Time’ – EllaHarp
Emily breaks up together with her boyfriend
‘Once more’ – The George Kaplan Conspiracy
Emily takes an image of the rain
‘Bunga Bunga’ – Nous Non Plus
Brigitte Macron retweets Emily’s tweet
‘Standing in This Dream’ – My Pricey
Emily shares a toast together with her colleagues
Episode 3
‘Magnifique’ – Emily in Paris
Emily runs in Paris
‘Massive Future’ – Obliques
Emily washes her hair in a bidet
‘Vers les tombes’ – Chevalrex
Emily meets Gabriel at his restaurant
‘Rouge Soleil’ – Ravages
Emily receives a relatively intimate current
Episode 4
‘Love in Suburbia’ – Danny Connors
Emily visits her native flower stand
‘Cyclop’ – Exsonvaldes & Helena Miquel
Emily posts a photograph together with her roses
‘Je Ne Stated Pas Pourquoi’ – Cyril Giroux Feat. Chloé Lacan
Gabriel helps Emily together with her packages
‘Let’s At all times Keep in Love’ – Meghan Smith
Emily arrives at work
‘L’amour’ – Selectracks
Emily and Mindy arrive at the artwork gallery
‘Mango Tango’ – Werner Tautz
Emily talks to Randy Zimmer
‘Ce Soir Je M’en Vais’ – Slove Feat. Maud Geffray
Emily will get a restaurant reservation
‘Saint Germain’ – AMAURY LOUVET
Emily and her colleagues eat at Gabriel’s restaurant
‘Fairly Boy’ – Cavale
Emily says goodnight to Gabriel
‘Le Temps Est Bon’ – Isabelle Pierre
Emily bumps into Camille
Episode 5
‘Rendez Vous’ – La Plage
Emily arrives at work
‘Je Ne Stated Pas Pourquoi’ – Cyril Giroux Feat. Chloé Lacan
Emily creates an Instagram put up at the Durée occasion
‘Ces Bottes Sont Faites Pour Marcher’ – Muguette
Emily, Camille and Gabriel head out for the night
‘Hold It Shut To Me (Cyril Hahn Remix)’ – Yumi Zouma
Emily and Gabriel communicate at the Vincent van Gough exhibit
‘Amour Dans Le Motu’ – La Femme
Emily and Mindy take Emily’s Instagram out for one final spin
‘Diving’ – Artwork College Girlfriend
Gabriel and Emily stroll up the stairs of their flat constructing
‘Touche-Moi’ – Stereo Complete
Ending music
Episode 6
‘Chandelier’ – Sia
The music Mindy sings in her Chinese language Popstar audition
‘Bien Que Paris Sois Gris’ – Selectracks
Emily sits in a restaurant
‘Women Pop’ – Tele Music
Emily brings Thomas again to her flat
‘La vie en rose’ – Édith Piaf
The music Mindy sings in the park
‘Poly’ – Neutron
Emily arrives at the ballet
‘Pas de Six (6), Act III, No. 19 from Swan Lake – Westar Classical Music WCM 09: Ardour & Romance
Emily runs up the stairs
‘Dance of the Cygnets’ – Swan Lake
Emily speaks with Pierre Cadault
‘Espiègle’ – Tchaikovsky
Emily and Sylvie chat
Episode 7
‘Loin De Toi’ – Cyril Giroux Feat. Chloé Lacan
Emily walks by way of Paris
‘Goodnight Little Empire‘ – Madonnatron
Emily arrives at Brooklyn Clark’s resort
‘Mister Syncope’ – Bikini Machine
Brooklyn Clark picks out garments
‘Hit Sale’ – Therapie TAXI Feat. Roméo Elvis
Emily and Gabriel experience on a bike by way of Paris
‘La route’ – Juniore
Episode ends
Episode 8
‘Le Zou’ – Hyperclean
Emily, Camille and Gabriel journey to Camille’s household dwelling
‘Yéyé St-Tropez’ – Claire Marcelle
Emily cycles round Champagne
‘Paris Tropical’ – Minuit
Emily and Timothee spend the evening collectively
‘Une Évasion’ – Laure Briard
Emily packs her luggage
‘Viens La’ – Clare and Olivier Manchon
Episode ends
Episode 9
‘C’est Si Bon’ – Eartha Kitt
Emily visits the artwork gallery
‘Let’s Go To Work’ – Electro Deluxe
Emily visits Gray Area
‘Atrocities’ – Antony and The Johnsons
Emily visits Pierre
‘Unhealthy Desires’
Finish of episode
Episode 10
‘Let’s At all times Keep in Love’ – Meaghan Smith
Opening of episode
‘Mes amis’ – Selectracks
Emily takes a visit on a ship
‘Paris-Rome’ – Massimo Guadalupi
Emily finds Camille and Gabriel arguing
‘Pulse’ – The Venice Connection
Emily arrives at work
‘Burst Into Flames’ – Cavale
Emily drinks wine
‘De Profundis (Ni Fleurs, Ni Couronnes)’ – Delphine Volange
Emily walks by way of Paris
‘Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien’ – Edith Piaf
Episode ends
Add Comment