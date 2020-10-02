Emily in Paris soundtrack: All the songs featured in Lily Collins’ new Netflix series

General News

October 2, 2020
From the creator of Intercourse and the Metropolis, Netflix‘s newest comedy-drama, Emily in Paris, arrives on the platform this week and stars Lily Collins as an American advertising and marketing govt who lands her dream job in the French capital.

Whereas the 10-part series is value a look ahead to its love triangles, stunning photographs of Paris and glorious solid alone, the comedy-drama additionally encompasses a soundtrack filled with upbeat French tracks – from classics like Edith Piaf’s La Vie en Rose, to trendy indie songs from the likes of pop group Husbands’ Dream.

Right here’s every thing you must learn about Emily in Paris’ soundtrack – together with a full checklist of all the songs featured in the present, in addition to the scenes in which they’re performed.

Emily in Paris soundtrack

Episode 1

‘Afterglow’ – Chelsea Jade
When Emily runs in Chicago.

‘Ce soir’ – Kumisolo
As Emily arrives in Paris

Summer season in Paris’ – Oliver Charles Horton, Garo Nahoulakian and Bea Parks
Whereas Emily carries her luggage as much as her new flat

Lunatique’ – Stereo Complete
As Emily takes her first selfie in Paris and arrives at Savoir for the first time

‘Actual Good Time’ – Nada Funk
Emily orders a croissant from her native bakery

The Break’ – Etella
Emily tries to make lunch plans together with her new colleagues

‘Aujourd’hui’ – Henning Specht
When Emily meets Mindy

‘Rumours’ – Alan Fitzpatrick
Emily strolls Paris

Ce sera bien’ – Nicole Louvier
Emily bumps into Luc

Christine’ – Juniore
Emily’s first evening in Paris

‘La Paix’ – Barbagallo
Emily short-circuits her entire constructing by charging her vibrator

Episode 2

Dans La Radio (Futuro Pelo Remix)’ – Jacques
Emily runs in Paris

Je suis (Tu hais)’ – KIZ
Emily by accident steps in canine muck

The place Is My Ego? (Dim Sum Remix)’ – Husbands
Emily arrives at the Maison Lavaux get together

‘Is It Funk?’ – Trunkline
Antoine chats to Emily

Treatment’ – DATAvBÄSS
The tip of the get together

Dream’ – Husbands
Emily goes procuring at a Paris market

Time’ – EllaHarp
Emily breaks up together with her boyfriend

‘Once more’ – The George Kaplan Conspiracy
Emily takes an image of the rain

‘Bunga Bunga’ – Nous Non Plus
Brigitte Macron retweets Emily’s tweet

Standing in This Dream’ – My Pricey
Emily shares a toast together with her colleagues

Episode 3

Magnifique’ – Emily in Paris
Emily runs in Paris

Massive Future’ – Obliques
Emily washes her hair in a bidet

‘Vers les tombes’ – Chevalrex
Emily meets Gabriel at his restaurant

‘Rouge Soleil’ – Ravages
Emily receives a relatively intimate current

Episode 4

‘Love in Suburbia’ – Danny Connors
Emily visits her native flower stand

Cyclop’ – Exsonvaldes & Helena Miquel
Emily posts a photograph together with her roses

Je Ne Stated Pas Pourquoi’ – Cyril Giroux Feat. Chloé Lacan
Gabriel helps Emily together with her packages

‘Let’s At all times Keep in Love’ – Meghan Smith
Emily arrives at work

L’amour’ – Selectracks
Emily and Mindy arrive at the artwork gallery

Mango Tango’ – Werner Tautz
Emily talks to Randy Zimmer

Ce Soir Je M’en Vais’ – Slove Feat. Maud Geffray
Emily will get a restaurant reservation

Saint Germain’ – AMAURY LOUVET
Emily and her colleagues eat at Gabriel’s restaurant

Fairly Boy’ – Cavale
Emily says goodnight to Gabriel

Le Temps Est Bon’ – Isabelle Pierre
Emily bumps into Camille

Episode 5

Rendez Vous’ – La Plage
Emily arrives at work

Je Ne Stated Pas Pourquoi’ – Cyril Giroux Feat. Chloé Lacan
Emily creates an Instagram put up at the Durée occasion

‘Ces Bottes Sont Faites Pour Marcher’ – Muguette
Emily, Camille and Gabriel head out for the night

‘Hold It Shut To Me (Cyril Hahn Remix)’ – Yumi Zouma
Emily and Gabriel communicate at the Vincent van Gough exhibit

Amour Dans Le Motu’ – La Femme
Emily and Mindy take Emily’s Instagram out for one final spin

Diving’ – Artwork College Girlfriend
Gabriel and Emily stroll up the stairs of their flat constructing

Touche-Moi’ – Stereo Complete
Ending music

Episode 6

Chandelier’ – Sia
The music Mindy sings in her Chinese language Popstar audition

‘Bien Que Paris Sois Gris’ – Selectracks
Emily sits in a restaurant

Women Pop’ – Tele Music
Emily brings Thomas again to her flat

La vie en rose’ – Édith Piaf
The music Mindy sings in the park

Poly’ – Neutron
Emily arrives at the ballet

Pas de Six (6), Act III, No. 19 from Swan Lake – Westar Classical Music WCM 09: Ardour & Romance
Emily runs up the stairs

‘Dance of the Cygnets’ – Swan Lake
Emily speaks with Pierre Cadault

‘Espiègle’ – Tchaikovsky
Emily and Sylvie chat

Episode 7

Loin De Toi’ – Cyril Giroux Feat. Chloé Lacan
Emily walks by way of Paris

Goodnight Little Empire‘ – Madonnatron
Emily arrives at Brooklyn Clark’s resort

‘Mister Syncope’ – Bikini Machine
Brooklyn Clark picks out garments

Hit Sale’ – Therapie TAXI Feat. Roméo Elvis
Emily and Gabriel experience on a bike by way of Paris

‘La route’ – Juniore
Episode ends

Episode 8

Le Zou’ – Hyperclean
Emily, Camille and Gabriel journey to Camille’s household dwelling

Yéyé St-Tropez’ – Claire Marcelle
Emily cycles round Champagne

Paris Tropical’ – Minuit
Emily and Timothee spend the evening collectively

Une Évasion’ – Laure Briard
Emily packs her luggage

Viens La’ – Clare and Olivier Manchon
Episode ends

Episode 9

C’est Si Bon’ – Eartha Kitt
Emily visits the artwork gallery

‘Let’s Go To Work’ – Electro Deluxe
Emily visits Gray Area

Atrocities’ – Antony and The Johnsons
Emily visits Pierre

‘Unhealthy Desires’
Finish of episode

Episode 10

‘Let’s At all times Keep in Love’ – Meaghan Smith
Opening of episode

Mes amis’ – Selectracks
Emily takes a visit on a ship

‘Paris-Rome’ – Massimo Guadalupi
Emily finds Camille and Gabriel arguing

‘Pulse’ – The Venice Connection
Emily arrives at work

Burst Into Flames’ – Cavale
Emily drinks wine

‘De Profundis (Ni Fleurs, Ni Couronnes)’ – Delphine Volange
Emily walks by way of Paris

‘Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien’ – Edith Piaf
Episode ends

