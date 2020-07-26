Emily Maitlis reveals Palace’s reaction to Prince Andrew interview: “We had plenty of engagement with them”

“I realised inside minutes of sitting down that it was going to be explosive,” says Emily Maitlis, as she recollects the interview final November with Prince Andrew that has earned Newsnight a nomination within the Information protection class at this yr’s BAFTA Tv Awards. “First, he was tackling the subject material head on. Secondly, the dearth of apology or any actual expression of remorse instructed me that the prince nonetheless believed that his actions had broadly been the best ones. And thirdly, the extent of element was not like something I used to be anticipating. It was simply astonishing to be in that room listening. I don’t assume I’ll ever overlook it.”

Again on the Newsnight base at London’s Broadcasting Home, the programme editor, Esme Wren, was fearing the worst as her presenter sat down throughout city at Buckingham Palace. “I used to be truly ready for Emily to name me and say they’d pulled it or reduce it quick after ten minutes. On the time, I felt like a father standing exterior the labour ward ready to hear information,” she recollects. In the long run, of course, it was a profitable supply — for Newsnight anyway. The interview had been a yr within the planning and Maitlis is relieved that the group held out for the in-depth interview they wished: “We may have finished one thing shorter, simpler and fewer complete a lot earlier. However we sat it out till we got the peace of mind that it will be the sort of interview we wanted to do. I’m glad we waited and have been correctly ready for it.”

She and Wren had role-played what they thought could be each doable response the prince may give to the questions on his hyperlinks to the disgraced financier and convicted intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein. In spite of everything, Wren had instructed Andrew’s representatives that he could be “requested about every bit of data within the public area that we may collect”.

But regardless of the prep work, Maitlis was nonetheless apprehensive. “I used to be extremely nervous. How may I not be? I keep in mind Esme saying, ‘This interview has to be a doc that individuals can return to sooner or later. It could be the one likelihood we get to set the report straight.’ So we saved it very shut to our chests till it was finished. The concern was that the extra individuals who knew, the extra doubtless it was that one thing would go fallacious.”

After Maitlis returned to the workplace, she and Wren sat down within the enhancing suite to watch the footage, an expertise that left the editor “exhilarated and terrified” by what she was witnessing: “It was there that the penny dropped for me on how vital this was. We’d assumed that he’d need to present empathy to the victims or pin the blame on Jeffrey Epstein. We couldn’t perceive why he hadn’t finished that. We positively thought he’d be spikier — in actual fact, Emily stated that, within the role-playing, I’d been rather a lot more durable as Prince Andrew than he turned out to be in individual.”

Following the published, judgement was handed by the general public and the press, with Maitlis lauded for the calm, forensic means she took Andrew to job. Critiques of Prince Andrew, although, have been slightly extra scathing, with his solutions to the probing described by many, together with former Buckingham Palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter, as “a automotive crash”.

The present royal PRs, nevertheless, have stayed silent on the matter — at the least in public. Says Wren: “There hasn’t been any mudslinging from the palace. After all, they really feel that the interview didn’t go brilliantly, however that wasn’t by means of our wrongdoing. We delivered a fairly distinctive piece of journalism.”

“We all know that the palace was comfortable with the interview. We had plenty of engagement with them after it went out,” reveals Maitlis. “I feel their shock was not on the interview itself, however the reaction it induced within the days and weeks afterwards. Now, eight months on, it might really feel like ‘a second of tv’, however we should always by no means forgot the folks on the centre of this entire story — Epstein’s accusers and what they’d been by means of and have been, in some circumstances, nonetheless preventing. It was by no means meant to be a badge of honour — it was meant to be an opportunity to get to the center of a narrative that had confused many individuals for thus lengthy.”

The Newsnight particular additionally arguably ended up giving contemporary impetus to the FBI investigation into Epstein’s crimes, one thing that has led not too long ago to the arrest of the prince’s good friend Ghislaine Maxwell on intercourse trafficking fees, which she denies. Talking about Maitlis’s talent at drawing out key data from her interviewees, Wren says, “She’s like a thoroughbred racehorse — in case you give her the best preparation, she’ll outstrip everybody.”

Maitlis in flip feels that Newsnight has consolidated its place because the BBC’s flagship present affairs present thanks to the main focus of Wren, who was appointed editor again in February 2018: “Esme is frankly unimaginable. She at all times seems so serene on the floor, however beneath the floor, there’s an enormous quantity of work occurring that I by no means see. My sense is that Esme knew precisely what type of programme she believed Newsnight could possibly be, however she’s at all times been hands-off sufficient to allow us to really feel we have been discovering our personal means there.”

