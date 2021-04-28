Emily Vespa Joins Agency Kovert Creative

Bi-coastal agency Kovert Creative is expanding its talent department with the addition of Emily Vespa, who will focus primarily on personal talent representation.

“We’re thrilled to have Emily join our growing team. We know and respect the work she’s done throughout her career, and we are eager to welcome her back to work full-time,” CEO Lewis Kay said.

Vespa, who previously went by maiden surname Yomtobian, began her career at Patricola Lust Public Relations. She most recently worked at Hollywood public relation firms PMK-BNC and, before that, PMK-HBH. As Kay previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of PMK-BNC, Vespa’s appointment marks a reunion for the two.

“I’m so excited to be returning to the ever-evolving entertainment landscape,” Vespa said, who paused her decades-long career to focus on her family. “While I was out of the business day-to-day, I never stopped watching closely what was going on within the industry. I’m so thrilled to be part of the Kovert team that Lewis and the group have built.”

Over her career, Vespa’s roster of high-profile clients has included Shay Mitchell, Ginnifer Goodwin and Cat Deely. She was also instrumental to the client teams of Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson and Eva Mendes.

Kovert Creative’s talent roster includes Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, Jimmy Kimmel, Jack Black, Wanda Sykes, Amy Poehler, Zach Braff and Nicole Byer. On the digital side, it represents top-tier digital creators such as MrBeast, Mark Rober and Markaplier, while brand clients include Makers Mark, Xbox, The Ringer, Microsoft, El Tesoro and Courvoisier.