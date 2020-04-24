Eminem Launches Competition for Michigan DJs, With Cash Prizes – Variety

Eminem introduced at present the “Love Your DJ” contest by way of his Marshall Mathers Basis, which is able to assist DJs in his dwelling state of Michigan who could have been financially impacted by the closure of venues and occasions as a result of COVID-19 outbreak. The competitors options money prizes of $313 (the Detroit space code) to the primary 500 certified entries, and provides DJs from Michigan the chance to submit their finest customized mixes by way of a SoundCloud hyperlink at siriusxm.com/LoveYourDJ for the prospect to have their combine air on Shade45 on SiriusXM, in addition to obtain the $313 money fee.

The competition begins at present and ends Wednesday, April 29 at Midday ET.

Of the primary 500 entrants, 15 grand prize winners shall be chosen by a panel of judges from Shady Data to obtain an opportunity for their combine to air on Shade45 as part of the “Love Your DJ Mixshow Takeover” starting Might 2. Mixes shall be judged on sound high quality, originality, and texture of the entry, because it matches inside the sound of Shade45 programming on SiriusXM. Full contest guidelines, eligibility and submission pointers HERE.

In the course of the Love Your DJ Mixshow Takeover, Eminem can even host his personal present, “Music to Be Quarantined By,” that includes hip-hop songs he recommends listening to whereas at dwelling starting Might 2 at Midday ET on Shade45.

DJ mixes from the chosen winners could be heard on Eminem’s Shade 45 channel on SiriusXM starting Might 2 at 10 a.m. ET and is on the market to subscribers nationwide on most SiriusXM radios, and is on the market to everybody – together with anybody who will not be already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and related units as a part of SiriusXM’s lately introduced free streaming entry interval. For extra info and to begin listening, go to: siriusxm.com/streamfree.

The rapper Eminem made the announcement Friday morning on “Sway within the Morning” on his SiriusXM channel, Shade45.