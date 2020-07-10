Eminem Slams Drew Brees, Police in New Single With Kid Cudi – Variety

On “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” a brand new tag-team single with Kid Cudi, Eminem slams New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, police violence and provides some characteristically intricate rhymes concerning the coronavirus pandemic, George Floyd, protests and the messed-up state of the world.

In a dig almost definitely impressed by Brees’ feedback final month that he’d “by no means agree with anyone disrespecting the flag” by kneeling through the Nationwide Anthem — addressing the broader controversy surrounding former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick that the Nationwide Soccer League has desperately tried to maneuver away from — Eminem slams Brees after which rapidly strikes on:

I had hoop goals, now I shoot threes (What?)

Bought a lil’ inexperienced (Yeah), however I don’t do weed (Nope)

Purp nor lean (Nah), that’s Tunechi (Yeah)

That’s New Orleans (What?), f–ok Drew Brees (Yeah)

Later, he makes a veiled reference to President Trump and slams folks for not carrying masks through the pandemic:

Bunch of half-wits up in workplace (What?)

Half of us strolling round like a zombie apocalypse

Different half are simply pissed off and (Yeah)

Don’t wanna put on a masks they usually’re simply scoffing

And that’s how you find yourself catching the shit off ’em

I simply used the identical basket as you buying

Now I’m in a f—in’ casket from you coughin’ (Rattling)

He closes his lengthy function with solidarity for the victims of police violence:

Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery (Yeah)

How the f— is it that so many cops are soiled? (Huh?)

Cease, man, please, officer, I’m sorry

However I can’t breathe once I obtained you on high of me

Your goddamn knee’s on my carotid artery (Fuck)

Cudi’s verses are extra attribute boasting and largely keep away from present occasions, however the tune’s manufacturing and his circulation mesh properly with Eminem’s verses. Take heed to the tune under, and skim the lyrics right here.