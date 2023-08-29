Eminem Tells Vivek Ramaswamy Not To Play His Songs On The Campaign Trail:

This month, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sang “Lose Yourself” by Eminem on stage during a campaign event within Iowa.

But the hip-hop artist who won a Grammy wants that to be the only time the new politician sings, at least when it involves Eminem’s songs.

Ramaswamy showed off his singing skills at the Iowa State Fair about two weeks before Eminem told Ramaswamy’s campaign not to do that again.

License for music BMI said that the famous rapper didn’t like that Ramaswamy used his song “Eminem Works” and requested Ramaswamy’s campaign to stop employing his music.

Ramaswamy Will Cease To Give Permission For The Campaign To Use The Rapper’s Music:

BMI, a performance rights group, told Ramaswamy’s campaign that it would no longer let the campaign use Eminem’s music. This was done at Eminem’s request.

In a letter to the campaign dated August 23, BMI states it “was given a communication from Marshall B. Mathers, III, better known to be Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign’s use of Eminem’s musical compositions.” CNN got a copy of the letter.

In a letter sent to Ramaswamy on August 23, BMI said, “From this date forward, any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign will be considered a material breach of the Agreement, for which BMI reserves all rights as well as remedies.”

McLaughlin Said That Vivek Just Walked On Stage And Started Having Fun:

Tricia McLaughlin, a senior assistant for Ramaswamy’s campaign, said in an email answer to questions about Eminem’s complaint that Ramaswamy “just got upon the stage as well as let loose.”

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Ramaswamy campaign, said that the campaign will stop using Eminem’s songs as asked.

McLaughlin replied, referring to a line from the rapper’s song, “Vivek just got upon stage and let loose.” “We’ll have to leave rapping to the true slim shady, which will make the American people sad.”

Monday, Ramaswamy made fun of the letter upon social media in response to a post that said he “looks cool” compared to Eminem.

Ramaswamy Was The Youngest Candidate For President, And He Has Used His Age To Make His Case:

“Will the REAL Slim Shady stand up, please?” Did he really simply state what I believe he said? He said this on X, referring to another song by the rapper.

Eminem often lets his music speak for itself when it comes to politics. However, he gave Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign permission to incorporate “Lose Yourself,” the same song Ramaswamy sang in Iowa, in an ad that ran the day before the election. The rapper posted the ad upon Twitter alongside the words “One chance to vote” as a description.

Ramaswamy, who is 38 years old, is the youngest candidate for president. He has used his age to argue that he can connect to more youthful and diverse group of people than his Republican foes.

Ramaswamy advised reporters after a campaign event within Indianola, Iowa, last Friday, “I think I am the only candidate who can win like Reagan did in 1980 through a multi-ethnic, working-class coalition, especially of people who are not just older but also younger and who we bring into our party.”

John McCain, The Republican Candidate For President, Got In Trouble With The Band Heart Because His Campaign Played Their Song “Barracuda”:

In 2008, when John McCain was running for president, his team played “Barracuda” as Sarah Palin went stage at the Republican National Convention. This made the band Heart angry.

In 2018, Trump fans at a gathering in Indiana moved to Pharrell Williams’s song “Happy” while waiting for the then-president to enter the stage.

The song was played hours after a shooter killed 11 Jews at the Tree of Life synagogue within Pittsburgh within the greatest attack on Jews within U.S. history.

Williams’s lawyer sent a “cease and desist” letter to Trump, threatening legal action, saying that playing “Happy” was a violation of his copyright and brand.