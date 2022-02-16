Eminem’s gesture at the Super Bowl LVI show that put the NFL at a crossroads

The tensest moment of the halftime show 3. Writing:

Eminem starred in an image to remember this Super Bowl kneeling on stage, in a gesture that ignited social networks.

At the end of his celebrated success “Lose Yourself”, the Detroit rapper, who wore a black hoodie, supported his head with his hand and knelt, in a movement that seemed to evoke the emblematic protest gesture of the former player Colin Kaepernick in repudiation of racism and the police violence contra afroestadounidenses.

Eminem at a time of his exhibition (REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

Kaepernick began kneeling during national anthems in 2016 to protest against police brutality and racial injustice. That gesture, which was imitated by more NFL players, sparked controversy for yearswith then-President Donald Trump going so far as to ask NFL franchise owners to fire players who protested during the anthem. Kaepernick’s gesture cost him his NFL career.

The organization did not issue an official word about the singer’s gesture, but while on the one hand it transpired that he knew his intentions and did not seek to censor them, on the other it has been assured that he tried to avoid it and the rapper, famous for his gestures of rebellion, ignored the order.

Protest mode was started by Colin Kaepernick (center) when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 (AP)

Anticipation had been building for weeks about the show, in which hip-hop was the protagonist for the first time.

In addition to Eminiem, on stage midway through Sunday’s game, in which Los Angeles Rams he faced the Cincinnati Bengals, they climbed Dr. Dre and his protégés Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige in addition to Kendrick Lamar Y 50 Cent .

The show saw the field transformed into a giant map of Los Angeleswhich hosts the National Football League championship for the first time in nearly three decades.

Dre and Snoop opened the ode to gangsta rap with their hit “The Next Episode”before paying tribute to Tupac Shakur con “California Love”.

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige during the halftime show (REUTERS / Mike Segar)

The East Coast made a cameo when 50 Cent fell from the ceiling while launching into the early 2000s favorite “In Da Club”before Blige kicked off the show with her smash hit “Family Affair”.

Dressed in white and sequined, the R&B star Blige then sang “No More Drama”, before the interpretation of Lamar from “Alright” facing the stage, surrounded by men dressed in black with sashes “Dre Day”.

The legendary music mogul Dre then sat down at the piano to play the iconic opening notes of his hit “Still DRE.”before all the artists came together to close the spectacular rap.

Anderson Paak also made a notable cameo appearance on drums.

The great rap artists jumped on the scene

Was the third consecutive Super Bowl performance produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nationwho was recruited by the NFL to “amplify the league’s social justice efforts.”

The first show he produced Roc Nation It was a famous performance Jennifer Lopez Y Shakirawith The Weeknd putting on an impressive pandemic-era show last year.

The 2022 edition comes three years after the NFL to face harsh criticism for choosing pop-rock band Maroon 5 to headline coveted concertwhose audience regularly exceeds 100 million, in Atlanta, long considered the hip-hop capital of the United States.

Before Sunday’s kickoff, country star Mickey Guyton, dressed in an elegant royal blue gown and backed by a gospel choir, movingly performed the US national anthem.

The pre-game show also featured a performance by Jhene Aikowho sang “America the Beautiful” accompanied by a harpist.

